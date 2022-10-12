Emilia Mccarthy: An Actress Canada Is Proud To Call Its Own

Young award-winning Canadian-Mexican actress Emilia McCarthy is a great example for all young girls looking to break into the film and television industry. She provides us with insight into her experience, goals and how she hopes to make a difference.

Emilia McCarthy is best known for her work in such TV series as Hemlock Grove, Z-O-M-B-I-E-S, Zapped and Max & Shred, but there is so much more we can look forward to from the actress. Born in London, Ont., she started her career at the age of 7 and has already worked with A-listers such as Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Elle Fanning. Not only is McCarthy a talented actress, but she is doing meaningful work by putting forward messages of inclusivity, individuality and working together.

Q: Can you tell us a bit about your experience as an actress?

A: I’ve been acting since I was 7. It is such an ingrained part of me now. I’ve always loved performing and being able to do something I love as a career is something I’m so grateful for. It is one of the few professions where your job is to be asked to essentially be vulnerable and put yourself in situations you maybe wouldn’t ever put yourself in, so my biggest takeaway from being an actress is how it’s allowed me to grow and welcome challenges.

Q: What does it mean to you to be a Canadian actress?

A: Canada has been so great to me. I’ve had so many amazing opportunities there, and there is a lot of work that happens in Canada. Also, a lot of talent comes from Canada and, for me, that has always been so inspiring being from the same small city (London, Ont.) as Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling and going to the same high school as Eugene Levy and Martin Short.

Q: What is your favourite project you have worked on in the past?

A: Every project I’ve worked on has been so different and an amazing opportunity in its own way. One of the most memorable ones was my very first project. It was my first audition ever at age 7 to be Elle Fanning’s double in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Babel, which also starred Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett. We filmed in the Mexican desert for six weeks, and it was such a learning experience about the industry in the best way.

Q: What actor/actress do you look up to most?

A: Being that Rachel McAdams is from my same town, I’ve always looked up to her in how her career evolved, and, of course, Mean Girls is one of my favourite movies along with her performance.

“I’ve Always Tried To Make Conscious Decisions That Lead To A Positive And Empowering Way In How We See Women On Our Screen”

Q: What was it like starting your career at 7 years old?

A: I was lucky in that my career started as a hobby and was something I genuinely enjoyed doing. I also think growing up in an industry that is so rich in growth opportunities and amazing people to meet has helped make me into the adult I am now.

Q: What are some career goals you have already achieved?

A: I grew up a very devoted fan of Disney Channel, so it’s been amazing to be a part of that world now and be a part of our next generation’s childhood. Especially in films like Zombies, that have such important messaging about inclusivity, celebrating differences and living in harmony. Q: What are some of your career goals? A: My current career goal is to do something on HBO.

Q: Can you tell us about a project you are currently working on?

A: SkyMed, a medical drama about travel nurses in the north is now on Paramount+ (and CBC Gem in Canada), and we have our fingers crossed for a second season!

Q: As you are trying to make an impact through your work, what are some of the changes you are looking to help make?

A: Specifically, through my work, I’ve always tried to make conscious decisions that lead to a positive and empowering way in how we see women on our screens. Dismantling the male gaze is something our industry has slowly progressed in doing and as a woman who can make decisions that assist that, it’s always something I’m aware of when deciding what projects to be a part of.

Q: What is your definition of la dolce vita?

A: La dolce vita to me is remembering to have fun with life and make your happiness your priority — otherwise, what is the point?

