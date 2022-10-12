Harry Rosen Helps A Lucky Couple Tie The Knot

The Canadian menswear retailer launched its “Marry Rosen” contest to alleviate the pressure that comes with sorting out, and paying for, a wedding.

Last month, Harry Rosen hosted a contest. “Marry Rosen” offered the opportunity for one couple to win an all-expenses- paid wedding, from the event planner to the food and drinks, flowers, officiant, photographer, music, furniture and outfits for the grooms and groomsmen.

Not only that, but the wedding was held on the private patio of Harry Rosen’s flagship location in downtown Toronto, overlooking Bloor Street. “Being the wedding experts, we understand how difficult it has been for couples to plan over the past two years,” says Ian Rosen, the brand’s president and chief operating officer. “We’re very happy we could help one deserving couple pull together the wedding they have always wanted and avoid having to postpone the celebration well into 2023.”

With many normal services resuming after the pandemic and the wedding industry on the rise, the brand’s contest comes at an ideal time. For context, the brand shared that, according to The Knot 2021 Real Weddings Study, this year will see the most weddings since 1984.

The response to the contest is a testament to that. Hosted on the Harry Rosen Instagram, the brand shared that it received “an overwhelming number of comments,” but it was couple Randy and Justin who were named the winners.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude after seeing the care and compassion that Harry Rosen put into executing our wedding day,” says Randy Coles, half of the contest’s winning couple. “Every little detail was more than we could have ever imagined, and we are so grateful that our wedding day could bring all our family and friends together after such a long time to celebrate our love.”

The couple ended up sharing their wedding with 35 friends and family, with Harry Rosen providing features including a champagne wall, sweets and tuxedos.

Founded in 1954, Harry Rosen has been a staple of Canada’s menswear industry. Today, it has 18 stores across the country, an e-commerce offering and stocks brands including the likes of Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani and Moncler, as well as its own Harold label.

Interview by Estelle Zentil