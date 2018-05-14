Aviation Sensation – Stan Kuliavas

Discovering his love of aviation at a young age, Stan Kuliavas was guided down an ever-changing path, but found his way back. Now he is using his success to help those around him.

Stan Kuliavas has worn many different hats. As a young adult, his involvement in basketball fostered an interest in sports medicine. After he began university, however, he discovered that sports medicine was not his true passion. Following advice from his father, he attended an introductory flight class — and he was hooked.

Kuliavas has achieved remarkable success in the aviation world, and he is currently vice-president of sales and business development at Levaero Aviation. With nearly a decade of experience, Kuliavas is an integral member of the Levaero team, as he oversees the planning and execution of growth strategies for the company. He also deals with marketing and aircraft sales, specifically of the Pilatus PC-12 NG and PC-24 private aircraft, of which Levaero is the only Canadian distributor.

His success has led to various accolades, such as Apex Society’s Power 30 Under 30, and he was named one of WINGS magazine’s Top 20 Under 40. Though accolades may be validating for some people, for Kuliavas, they are simply signifiers of the fact that he is doing something right. “Any sort of award that I’ve ever received is certainly an honour and humbling, but it’s a reflection of a lot more than just me,” he says. Kuliavas understands the value in helping others, just as people have helped him. He is an avid supporter of the Careers in Aviation Expo, even acting as a keynote speaker. This allows him the opportunity to educate young adults who are interested in pursuing a career in aviation, just as Kuliavas was.

Though his careers have been diverse, a common theme throughout his life has been an avid focus on helping his community. This attention to philanthropy is evident in many of his endeavours. Kuliavas was a board member for the St. Michael’s Young Leaders for six years, helping raise funds and generate awareness for Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital. He recently organized a relief mission to Attawapiskat, Ont., bringing winter clothing and water purification experts to the area. Says Kuliavas: “If I see an opportunity, and I’m able to, in some minor, minor way, positively effect some change, I’d like to at least try to.” He is also currently the director of Bay Street Hoops in Toronto. In its 24th year, this is the largest charity basketball group in Toronto, and it mixes the passion Kuliavas has for both sports and philanthropy.

The desire to help others is one of Kuliavas’s strongest motivations, filtering into every facet of his life. Asked what he hopes his legacy will be, he says, “I suppose it would be nice if it revolved around helping others reach their full potential.” Based on everything he has done to date, professionally and personally, he is definitely on the right track.

