Jules Trump and the Estates at Acqualina

For nearly 38 years, Jules and the Trump Group have made it their mission to offer the most luxurious living developments in Miami. Their latest project is no exception.

There’s a reason the world associates Miami, Fla., with luxury. And the Estates at Acqualina, the most luxurious condominium residence on Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach, will be one luxurious place to call home. There, breathtaking views, deluxe amenities and a feeling of exquisite pampering await you, all thanks to Trump — Jules Trump, that is.

Jules Trump and the Trump Group are the talented team developing many of Miami’s most lavish hotels, resorts and residential properties. Jules and his brother Eddie were born in South Africa and brought up in the family business, a retail store. When they moved to Florida, they realized that they could do a much better job delivering hospitality in the housing industry.

“With any business we get involved in, we try to impart our service culture to the business,” says Jules. “We’ve got a saying here: we expect what we inspect. We’re very careful to make sure standards are upheld, and that they are standards we would appreciate ourselves.”

Williams Island, the brothers’ first major development, was a project on which they were lucky enough to work with actress Sophia Loren, who would become a resident and later their spokesperson. This was an experience that truly taught the brothers what it means to raise the bar.

“We started nearly 38 years ago … she worked with us and it really helped formulate a lot of our ideas,” says Jules. “She helped us define standards that we would continue to refine over the years.”

Then came several projects, including the Acqualina Resort. A Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond resort and spa that caters to families and couples, this was Trump’s first project on the beach. It was rated by TripAdvisor as the No. 1 beachfront hotel in the continental United States. So when the idea for the Estates at Acqualina came along, Jules and Eddie knew it would set them apart from all the other luxury developments. Unlike any other development company, the Trump Group designs its properties from the inside out.

“We believe that someone who’s paying that kind of money wants a comfortable home to live in, so the space is utilized as well as possible,” says Jules. “We spend months, perhaps years, perfecting the design of the interior of each unit. Then the shape of the building itself follows that design. It’s a very important distinction.”

“We’ve got a saying here: we expect what we inspect. We’re very careful to make sure standards are upheld, and that they are standards we would appreciate ourselves”

The Estates at Acqualina, slated to be completed in 2020, will boast 245 exquisite residences situated within two towers and ranging in size from 2,910 to 6,500 square feet. The units start at $4.2 million to $10 million and $35 million for penthouses. The parking garages at the Acqualina Resort and the Mansions house close to 130 exotic cars, including Rolls-Royces as the predominant car of choice for residents. Additionally, owners will be given the opportunity to work with a renowned interior design firm to customize their condo’s look and style. This kind of uncompromising customer service has characterized the Trump Group’s passion for luxury living over the years.

The concept behind the Estates at Acqualina is a celebration of art, architecture and lifestyle, and it can be found throughout the entire property. The Estates’ style and beauty is unparalleled. This focus on design and esthetics is something Jules tries to impart into all of the projects the group does.

“Whether it’s the entrance to the hotel, the fountains, the front on the street, whether it’s the extensive landscaping or the infinity pool or the interiors, we really focus on each feature, and we make a feature out of each of these,” says Trump.

Jules and the Trump Group are always on a quest for perfection. By visiting other hotels and other residential developments, they’re always looking for ways to improve upon amenities, design and the overall sense of luxury.

The most remarkable aspect of the Estates at Acqualina is its luxurious style, so when it came time to design the lobby of the property, the Trump Group knew it had to be one of a kind, evoking style unlike anything done before. They asked world-famous fashion designer and artist Karl Lagerfeld to do the honours, and he agreed.

“He’s an incredible man. The man is 84 and full of energy, full of brilliant ideas,” says Jules. “He had never done something like this in a luxury condominium before. It was totally unique for him, and he obviously enjoyed the experience. He came up with something really great, and I couldn’t speak more highly of the whole process.”

Asked to define luxury, Jules explains that it’s a feeling his residents continue to share with him. His customers keep coming back because they enjoy a combination of comfort, service level and feeling very much at home. Judging by the list of amenities and services to be provided at the Estates at Acqualina, it’s clear that Jules Trump and the Trump Group have a real sense of care for their residents and their interests.

“The people who live here just rave about the place. They feel very comfortable, they love returning here,” says Jules. “Many of our residents have multiple homes and travel so much … but they get the feeling that they’re returning home and are part of a wonderful family.”

Jules is confident the Estates at Acqualina will attain a level of luxury living that is near perfection. He credits his success — past, present and future — to his dedicated team. “We have an incredible team, people who have been with us for 15 to 20 years, who understand the whole Acqualina philosophy and our continuous quest for perfection.”

www.estatesatacqualina.com