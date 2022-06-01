Rarified Air In Bel Air

The location of this issue’s cover shoot was a villa in Bel Air of exceptional quality and design resort.

Nestled in the hills of Bel Air overlooking Los Angeles is one of the most stunningly magnificent private luxury estates in North America and the location for this issue of Dolce’s cover shoot with actor Joe Manganiello.

This 6,800-square-foot Mediterranean-styled villa offers unobstructed views of Los Angeles and, for additional privacy, sits overlooking the exclusive Bel Air Golf Course. The home contains six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a formal living room, dining room, media room and is centred by a grand foyer featuring a circular staircase accented by intricate iron railings.

Numerous large windows allow an abundance of natural light in, giving the home a bright and spacious feel with large balconies affording forever views. No detail in craftsmanship, or its design featuring exquisite décor, was overlooked in creating this private resort like sanctuary, highlighted by a spacious master suite complemented by an unrivalled master bath.

The home’s flexible floor plan is ideal for entertaining at formal affairs or cocktail parties, with the chef ’s kitchen opening to a large balcony and pizza oven to take advantage of its Southern California environment.

The outdoors of this mansion is what truly separates this estate from others, as the villa is surrounded by 31,000 square feet of expansive private gardens. This perfectly manicured and landscaped urban oasis features three waterfalls, beautiful gardens, a pool and an outdoor tea, meditation or massage area.

It’s entirely possible the villa may seem vaguely familiar as it is rented out to stage any number of events where the décor, ambience and setting must be of the highest standard. Music videos, fashion shoots, movies, television series and commercials, yoga and fitness videos, high-profile charity events and fundraisers, corporate parties and art shows have all found a home at this estate.

Dolce Magazine has been bringing its readers the finest in global luxury lifestyle for more than 25 years, and we were proud to visit this beautiful villa, and even sorrier to leave.

www.giggster.com

www.peerspace.com

www.vrbo.com

chalonestate26@gmail.com