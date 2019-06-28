Driving Change: Policaro Foundation Track Day 2019

The foundation’s second annual track day put the pedal to the metal, raising over $160,000.

Launched in partnership with SickKids, the Policaro Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a brighter and healthier community by supporting Canada’s leading fetal cardiac care and treatment centre.

As part of this effort, the foundation, which began in 2018, runs an annual track day at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, bringing together automotive enthusiasts, corporate partners and celebrity guests. “We believe it’s important to support our communities and build a healthier and brighter future not only for ourselves, but also future generations,” says Francesco Policaro, CEO of Policaro Group. “It’s our responsibility as citizens and a successful business to give back.”

This year’s event ran with adrenaline in mind, and offered attendees a number of experiences across different tracks that included a 1.5-kilometre go-kart track with 12 turns and elevation changes, a Porsche Sport driving school with Porsche Sport-certified instructors and the opportunity to ride shotgun with a world-class Policaro Motorsport driver in cars that were specially modified to include a passenger seat. On the Grand Prix circuit, there was also an unmissable opportunity for guests with sports cars to do open-lap sessions.

Off the track, too, was the Harley-Davidson Jumpstart Rider Experience, which highlighted the power of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in a stationary stand. The experience let riders, new and experienced, get on the bike, fire up the engine and hear the famous Harley-Davidson sound.

All proceeds raised on the day went to the Policaro Fetal Cardiac Fellowship at SickKids, which helps meet a need for the Labatt Family Heart Centre at SickKids by building capacity for Canada’s primary fetal cardiac diagnosis and treatment centre, as well as other local charities and hospital foundations. Policaro Group is an automotive retail group that operates franchises that encompass brands including Acura, BMW, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Lexus, Porsche and Toyota.

