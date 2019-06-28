2019Summer 2019

Best Buddies Canada’s Thrill Of Ascot Fundraiser

Jun 28 2019
28 Jun 2019
At the beginning of June, Best Buddies Canada, an organization committed to creating meaningful friendships for people with intellectual disabilities, celebrated its 13th annual Thrill of Ascot fundraiser. Taking place at the Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ont., a change in location due to race track construction, it brought 250 tastemakers and philanthropists together to support the organization’s passion for change.

In total, the event raised over $650,000, bringing the grand total for the amount raised by the organization to over $3.6 million since the first event. “This simple idea of one-on-one friendships for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities has literally changed the lives of almost 200,000 Canadians,” says Rene Pantalone, event co-chair. “Our benevolent patrons have been very generous in sharing our passion for Best Buddies Canada.”

www.bestbuddies.ca

@bestbuddiescanada

