Fashion: Far From Barren Beauty
Nothing to see but dirt for miles. But wait, there she is — a vision. In this deserted landscape, fashion makes itself seen.
Text by Victoria Scott
Look 1: Set against a stark background, she explodes in a mosaic of colour
TOP Retrofête
PANTS Retrofête
JACKET Ritual
LEATHER SKIRT Ritual
SHOES Oneteaspoon
Look 2: This faux fur coat makes a statement: you will not blend in
FAUX FUR Oneteaspoon
PANTS RtA Brand
TOP Rachael Cassar
BOOTS Pskaufman
BAG Fauré Le Page
Look 3: No matter the location, this sequin suit will take centre stage
BLAZER Any Old Iron
PANTS Any Old Iron
BOOTS Pskaufman
Look 4: The Love Bag adds a pop of colour and flair to an otherwise desolate landscape
JACKET Ellie Mae Studios
SKIRT Manokhi
T-SHIRT Pinko
BAG Pinko
BOOTS Pskaufman
Look 5: The selection of accessories completes this blinding look
DRESS Zhivago
BOOTS Pskaufman
HAT Manokhi
BAG Fauré Le Page
EARRINGS Rinaldy A. Yunardi
RING Queenie Cao
Model: Livia Pillmann @livia_pillmann
Photographer: Thomas Louvagny @thomaslouvagny
Assistant and videographer: Ludovic Nortier @focustheblur
Stylist: Oretta Corbelli @orettac
Makeup artist: Teal Druda @tealmuah
Hairstylist: Robert Steinken @robertsteinken1