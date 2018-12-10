Fashion: Far From Barren Beauty

Nothing to see but dirt for miles. But wait, there she is — a vision. In this deserted landscape, fashion makes itself seen.

Text by Victoria Scott

Look 1: Set against a stark background, she explodes in a mosaic of colour

TOP Retrofête

PANTS Retrofête

JACKET Ritual

LEATHER SKIRT Ritual

SHOES Oneteaspoon

Look 2: This faux fur coat makes a statement: you will not blend in

FAUX FUR Oneteaspoon

PANTS RtA Brand

TOP Rachael Cassar

BOOTS Pskaufman

BAG Fauré Le Page

Look 3: No matter the location, this sequin suit will take centre stage

BLAZER Any Old Iron

PANTS Any Old Iron

BOOTS Pskaufman

Look 4: The Love Bag adds a pop of colour and flair to an otherwise desolate landscape

JACKET Ellie Mae Studios

SKIRT Manokhi

T-SHIRT Pinko

BAG Pinko

BOOTS Pskaufman

Look 5: The selection of accessories completes this blinding look

DRESS Zhivago

BOOTS Pskaufman

HAT Manokhi

BAG Fauré Le Page

EARRINGS Rinaldy A. Yunardi

RING Queenie Cao

Model: Livia Pillmann @livia_pillmann

Photographer: Thomas Louvagny @thomaslouvagny

Assistant and videographer: Ludovic Nortier @focustheblur

Stylist: Oretta Corbelli @orettac

Makeup artist: Teal Druda @tealmuah

Hairstylist: Robert Steinken @robertsteinken1