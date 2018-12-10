Winter 2018Fashion

Fashion: Far From Barren Beauty

10 Dec 2018 By
0 0 819
All Time
0

Nothing to see but dirt for miles. But wait, there she is — a vision. In this deserted landscape, fashion makes itself seen.

Text by Victoria Scott

Look 1: Set against a stark background, she explodes in a mosaic of colour
TOP Retrofête
PANTS Retrofête
JACKET Ritual
LEATHER SKIRT Ritual
SHOES Oneteaspoon

Look 2: This faux fur coat makes a statement: you will not blend in
FAUX FUR Oneteaspoon
PANTS RtA Brand
TOP Rachael Cassar
BOOTS Pskaufman
BAG Fauré Le Page

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT


SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Look 3: No matter the location, this sequin suit will take centre stage
BLAZER Any Old Iron
PANTS Any Old Iron
BOOTS Pskaufman

Look 4: The Love Bag adds a pop of colour and flair to an otherwise desolate landscape
JACKET Ellie Mae Studios
SKIRT Manokhi
T-SHIRT Pinko
BAG Pinko
BOOTS Pskaufman

Look 5: The selection of accessories completes this blinding look
DRESS Zhivago
BOOTS Pskaufman
HAT Manokhi
BAG Fauré Le Page
EARRINGS Rinaldy A. Yunardi
RING Queenie Cao

Model: Livia Pillmann @livia_pillmann

Photographer: Thomas Louvagny @thomaslouvagny

Assistant and videographer: Ludovic Nortier @focustheblur

Stylist: Oretta Corbelli @orettac

Makeup artist: Teal Druda @tealmuah

Hairstylist: Robert Steinken @robertsteinken1

Tags:

Fashion: Far From Barren Beauty

Nothing to see but dirt for miles. But wait, there she is — a vision. In this deserted landscape, fashion makes itself seen.

Text by Victoria Scott

Look 1: Set against a stark background, she explodes in a mosaic of colour
TOP Retrofête
PANTS Retrofête
JACKET Ritual
LEATHER SKIRT Ritual
SHOES Oneteaspoon

Look 2: This faux fur coat makes a statement: you will not blend in
FAUX FUR Oneteaspoon
PANTS RtA Brand
TOP Rachael Cassar
BOOTS Pskaufman
BAG Fauré Le Page

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT


SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Look 3: No matter the location, this sequin suit will take centre stage
BLAZER Any Old Iron
PANTS Any Old Iron
BOOTS Pskaufman

Look 4: The Love Bag adds a pop of colour and flair to an otherwise desolate landscape
JACKET Ellie Mae Studios
SKIRT Manokhi
T-SHIRT Pinko
BAG Pinko
BOOTS Pskaufman

Look 5: The selection of accessories completes this blinding look
DRESS Zhivago
BOOTS Pskaufman
HAT Manokhi
BAG Fauré Le Page
EARRINGS Rinaldy A. Yunardi
RING Queenie Cao

Model: Livia Pillmann @livia_pillmann

Photographer: Thomas Louvagny @thomaslouvagny

Assistant and videographer: Ludovic Nortier @focustheblur

Stylist: Oretta Corbelli @orettac

Makeup artist: Teal Druda @tealmuah

Hairstylist: Robert Steinken @robertsteinken1
Previous post

Objects of Desire

Next post

The Strong. The Powerful. The Elegant: The Lamborghini Urus

Victoria Scott

You Might Also Like

Fashion: Belle of the Ball

December 10, 2018
173
All Time

Introducing CELINUNUNU — A Renaissance of Change in Children’s Fashion

November 14, 2018
161
All Time

Living la dolce vita in London

September 13, 2018
138
All Time

Paris Hilton x boohoo

September 13, 2018
91
All Time