BVLGARI Unveils Flagship Boutique at Toronto Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Originating in Rome, Bvlgari was founded as a jewelry shop in 1884 by Greek silversmith Sotirio Voulgaris. With passionate skill and vision, he set the stage for Bvlgari to become a permanent emblem of Italian excellence. Voulgaris’ ceaseless creativity, formidable history of innovation and a bold pioneering spirit led the jewelry house to become a legend.

Architectural beauty has long inspired the Italian jeweller: Bvlgari reinterprets the majestic symbols of Rome with extraordinary editions of jewelry, watches, accessories and perfumes.

To honour its ancient Roman past, Bvlgari integrated the original Latin “v,” an epigraph of the family name, engraving it above its flagship store in the grand renovation of 1934. Bvlgari’s Roman address on the prestigious Via dei Condotti, leading up to the Spanish Steps, became both its home and source of inspiration. Rome remains the aesthetic reference for Bvlgari, as it boasts a spectacular architectural backdrop.

Bvlgari is pleased to announce the grand opening of a newly expanded and renovated flagship boutique in Toronto, Canada.

Partnering with famed architect, Peter Marino, on the design concept, the newly expanded 3,000-square-foot boutique at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre features iconic luxurious materials and mid-century Italian design. Guests are welcomed into an opulent space featuring white Travertino Navona marble and walls finished in white and gold-hand-applied Scagliola plaster. The recognizable Bvlgari Condotti eight-point star in red porphyry, which dates back to the first shop opened, is a focal point in the middle of the boutique. The quintessential Condotti windows within the boutique recall the original windows still present in Bvlgari’s historic flagship on Via Condotti in Rome, while two Murano crystal chandeliers made by Italian artisan Vistosi illuminate the interior.

The new Toronto boutique is home to three Andy Warhol silk-screen prints issued specifically for Bvlgari by the Warhol Foundation. Andy Warhol was well-known for being a longstanding fan of Bvlgari and the brand’s bold designs, so much so that he had called the New York boutique “the most important museum of contemporary art”.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the re-opening of our flagship boutique in Toronto. The store’s newly imagined concept seamlessly blends the luxurious materials and iconic Italian designs that reflect Bvlgari’s heritage, with a contemporary, best-in-class client experience. I look forward to welcoming our clients back inside to discover our iconic creations within this new expression of Roman art & design.” Joshua Gaynor, Managing Director of Bvlgari Canada.

The Toronto Yorkdale boutique will feature the Roman Maison’s most iconic jewelry, watches and accessories across core collections.

Part of the LVMH Group, Bvlgari deeply believes in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and giving back — to nature and to the community. The company’s international success has evolved into luxury products and services, ranging from fine jewels and high-end watches to accessories and perfumes.

www.bulgari.com