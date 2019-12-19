Jennifer Lopez And Coach: Made In Manhattan

Two icons from New York City combine forces, as J. Lo becomes the global face of Coach design house.

There is almost a certain and unspoken commonality among people, things and companies that have their origins in the New York City area, as the city’s fabric lives in their souls. Could Sinatra really have been Sinatra without being born across the river, in Hoboken, N.J.? Could Woody Allen capture Manhattan so completely if he had been born in Des Moines, Iowa? New York City is one of those few cities that shapes and identifies someone or some things forever, and there is a great connection among those who have called it home.

Perhaps then it is no surprise that Coach and Jennifer Lopez (J. Lo) found each other. Coach, the global design house founded in New York City 78 years ago, recently announced that Lopez — award-winning actress, singer, producer and businesswoman born in The Bronx, N.Y., in 1969 — will be the new global face of its brand.

They are two international icons, shaped by their historic roots in New York City, sharing that unmistakable attitude of possibility and authentic self-expression and coming together to face the world.

Lopez is a huge “get” for Coach, as she is one of the most recognizable and photographed people in the world. The multi-faceted J. Lo is self-made from her roots as a five-year-old singing and dancing through to her decision to leave the family home as a teenager and move to Manhattan to audition for her first minor roles. She became a dancer for New Kids on the Block in 1991, and in 1997, she won international acclaim in the title role of the biopic Selena. The rest is history.

She has sold more than 80 million records, was the first female entertainer to have a No. 1 album and No. 1 film simultaneously in the United States and is generally regarded as the most influential Latin American performer in the country. She is the definition of urban success and the ideal choice for Coach.

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” says Lopez. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of, and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown-downtown mix.”

“Jennifer is so authentic. She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way — she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign,” says Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. “I loved when Jennifer carried the Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video ‘All I Have’ and she’s from New York, like Coach, which creates another authentic connection.”

Founded in 1941, Coach is one of those special quality products known for its expert craftsmanship with a long-standing reputation for speaking New York style. This global design house of modern luxury leather goods, apparel, footwear, fragrance, eyewear and a full range of lifestyle accessories is now sold in 55 countries worldwide.

But it’s never forgotten its roots, and neither has J. Lo. Some relationships are made in heaven. Jennifer Lopez and Coach’s was clearly made in Manhattan.

