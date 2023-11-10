Events

What a Night to Remember!

Nov 10 2023
10 Nov 2023
0 8
All Time
0

Last night the AFA hosted their annual fall Gala & Cultural Leadership Awards at Guastavino’s in New York City – and what a wonderful night it was!

They had the pleasure of honoring the artistic and philanthropic achievements of Judy Glickman Lauder with the Cultural Leadership Award, and offer a heart-felt thank you to departing long-time AFA Trustee, Stephanie LaNasa, for her dedication and years of service to the AFA.

This celebratory evening filled with music, art, and community was made possible by our generous Gala Leadership, including Elizabeth Belfer, Charles & Valerie Diker, Agnes Gund, Roya Khadjavi & Massoud Heidari, Barbara & Richard S. Lane, Martha MacMillan, Kimerly Rorschach & John Hart, and Monique Schoen Warshaw.

If you were unable to join, there’s still time to show your support! All contributions go towards ensuring that museums nationwide can serve as a platform for education, inspiration, and artistic excellence for communities to learn from and enjoy. If you wish to make a donation, you can do so here.

Tags:

What a Night to Remember!

Last night the AFA hosted their annual fall Gala & Cultural Leadership Awards at Guastavino’s in New York City – and what a wonderful night it was!

They had the pleasure of honoring the artistic and philanthropic achievements of Judy Glickman Lauder with the Cultural Leadership Award, and offer a heart-felt thank you to departing long-time AFA Trustee, Stephanie LaNasa, for her dedication and years of service to the AFA.

This celebratory evening filled with music, art, and community was made possible by our generous Gala Leadership, including Elizabeth Belfer, Charles & Valerie Diker, Agnes Gund, Roya Khadjavi & Massoud Heidari, Barbara & Richard S. Lane, Martha MacMillan, Kimerly Rorschach & John Hart, and Monique Schoen Warshaw.

If you were unable to join, there’s still time to show your support! All contributions go towards ensuring that museums nationwide can serve as a platform for education, inspiration, and artistic excellence for communities to learn from and enjoy. If you wish to make a donation, you can do so here.

Previous post

UHN Foundation’s: Diwali – A Night to Shine

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Dolce Staff Writer

You Might Also Like

Fashion Group International’s 39th Annual Night of Stars Awards Gala

October 20, 2023
67
All Time

Michael Shvo: A Big Believer In Fifth Avenue

February 17, 2022
189
All Time

Actor Gino Cafarelli And The Release Of Capone Shows A Different Side To America’s No. 1 Gangster

June 23, 2020
5.1k
All Time

Jennifer Lopez And Coach: Made In Manhattan

December 19, 2019
4.3k
All Time