Keeping It Boss With Naomi Campbell

Sonnet Stanfill, senior curator of fashion at the V&A, selected the grey wool ensemble to showcase the remarkable impact that Campbell’s collaboration with the Boss brand has made in her trailblazing career | Photo Courtesy Of Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss will sponsor the “NAOMI: In Fashion” exhibition at the V&A in honour of fashion icon Naomi Campbell’s 40-year career.

Proclaimed as one of the five original supermodels by the fashion industry and the international press, Naomi Campbell has always felt at home on the runway. It is where she dropped the jaws of the audience and broke barriers.

She was the first Black model to appear on the cover of TIME magazine, Vogue France and Vogue Russia as well as the first Black British model to appear on the cover of British Vogue, all while effortlessly bringing the collections of the most prominent fashion designers in the world into the spotlight.

The London-born model, actress, innovator and philanthropic activist has continued to bring her career to new heights as Hugo Boss announces its sponsorship of Campbell’s most anticipated exhibition, “NAOMI: In Fashion,” at Victoria & Albert Museum South Kensington, which will showcase her extensive wardrobe of looks from key moments in her career, along with loans from designer archives and objects from the the V&A’s own collections.

This model-dedicated retrospective exhibition, the first in the museum’s history, is set to kick off on June 22, 2024, and will run until April 6, 2025.

Sonnet Stanfill, senior curator of fashion at the V&A, said, “The V&A relies on the generosity of its partners and so we are delighted to have received support from Boss for this exhibition, enabling us to showcase Naomi Campbell’s exceptional career. We are thrilled to display a striking suit ensemble by Boss which encapsulates Naomi Campbell’s creative collaboration with the brand.”

Marco Falcioni, SVP of creative direction at Hugo Boss, said “To have a Boss look displayed in one of the world’s most renowned cultural institutions is truly a great honour, especially when it highlights the unique and special relationship we have with Naomi. We are incredibly proud to have played such a significant role in her unparalleled career and to be able to support the V&A with this exhibition.”

A momentous exhibition like this is one of celebration but also inspiration, and it is a testament to Campbell’s unwavering dedication to her decades-long career, which began when she was eight years old.

