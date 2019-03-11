A Final Walk for Karl Lagerfeld

February was a bittersweet time for the fashion world, to say the least. Whether you were walking down the runway, attending in the front row or swiping through the images online, there is always something beautiful and inspiring to take from the fashion season.

Just days away from wrapping up another season, the fashion world received tragic news that it did not want to hear. The passing of Karl Lagerfeld in Paris stunned those who admired him, close and far.

In honour of Lagerfeld and his genius designs, the show must go on. Everyone involved in his final Chanel show was determined to bring his vision to life — and that they did. The Grand Palais transformed into a peaceful mountain village to welcome the Chanel Fall-Winter 2019/20 Ready-to-Wear collection. This was a vision by the dear, late Lagerfeld and Virginie Viard.

The masculine and feminine accented silhouettes of the collection are marked with a major stamp of the Chanel style. Crafted with the classic palette of winter white, beige, black and navy blue, the collection blended with show-stopping purple, fuchsia, brick and emerald green.

To complement the elegant garments, the bags matched the tones of a season in the mountains in black or white smooth quilted leather, supple in quilted tweed with a double-C clasp interlaced with leather, a flap in faux fur or a camera case in braided shearling, and more.

The show stayed true to Lagerfeld’s vision and classic style. It was identifiable, yet different. The charm and admiration of Chanel’s Ready-to-Wear collection took on winter with its darling character.

The notable attendees included Chanel ambassadors Penélope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Ellie Bamber, Anna Mouglalis, models Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell, and more, all to support the iconic Lagerfeld.