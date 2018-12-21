Fashion

Light Up the Night

21 Dec 2018 By
0 0 297
All Time
0

The beauty of fashion lies in its ability to allow for self-expression. With the variety of fabrics, styles, patterns and colours, individuals can pick and choose pieces that display not only how they feel about themselves but how they want to be viewed by those around them. With its vastness and versatility, Dolce delves into the European fashion scene this winter. Its futuristic, urban landscape provides the perfect backdrop to display statement pieces, allowing you to envision yourself in this setting.

Look 1
Fynn (left):
Turtleneck: Joop
Pullover: Paul Smith

Alessio (right):
Shirt: Paul Smith
Trousers: Japanese Fabrics
Jacket: Joop

Look 2
Turtleneck: Joop
Pullover: Paul Smith
Trousers: Paul Smith
Coat: Paul Smith
Shoes: Joop
Socks: Joop

Look 3
Shirt: Paul Smith
Trousers: Japanese Fabrics
Jacket: Joop
Shoes: Pier One
Socks: Joop

Look 4
Coat: Joop
Jacket: Joop
Trousers: Joop
Shoes: Joop

Look 5
Coat: Strellson
Sweater: Strellson
Trousers: Strellson
Sneakers: Strellson

Look 6
Jumper: Issey Miyake
Suit: Paul Smith
Jacket: Neil Barrett
Scarf: Burberry
Car:Jeep Grand Cherokee

Look 7
Jacket: Issey Miyake
Sweater: DSquared2
Trousers: Issey Miyake
Sneakers: Lacoste
Car: Lamborghini Aventador

Look 8
Jacket: Issey Miyake
Cardigan: Issey Miyake
Sweater: DSquared2
Trousers: Issey Miyake
Sneakers: Lacoste
Bag: Strellson
Car: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Look 9
Fynn (left):
Shirt: Strellson
Pullover: Strellson
Coat: Strellson
Trousers: Strellson
Bag: Joop

Allesio (right):
Coat: Strellson
Pullover: Strellson
Trousers: Strellson

Photography:
Claudius Holzmann
www.claudius-holzmann.de

Video:
cream digital pictures
www.creampictures.com

Styling:
Nina Fröhlich @ 21Agency
www.21agency.de/styling/nina-frohlich

Make-Up & Hair:
Kamila Mochorowska
www.kamila-mocho-makeupartist.com

Creative Direction & Casting:
Carsten Dopamin
www.dopamin.net + models.com/people/carsten-dopamin

Models:
Alessio Wilms @ Modelwerk
www.modelwerk.de + models.com/models/alessio-wilms
Fynn @ DOPAMIN
www.dopaminmodels.com/models/fynn

Post Production:
Florian Wagner –bavarianretouch
www.bavarianretouch.de

Location:
MedienHafen Düsseldorf

Light Up the Night

The beauty of fashion lies in its ability to allow for self-expression. With the variety of fabrics, styles, patterns and colours, individuals can pick and choose pieces that display not only how they feel about themselves but how they want to be viewed by those around them. With its vastness and versatility, Dolce delves into the European fashion scene this winter. Its futuristic, urban landscape provides the perfect backdrop to display statement pieces, allowing you to envision yourself in this setting.

Look 1
Fynn (left):
Turtleneck: Joop
Pullover: Paul Smith

Alessio (right):
Shirt: Paul Smith
Trousers: Japanese Fabrics
Jacket: Joop

Look 2
Turtleneck: Joop
Pullover: Paul Smith
Trousers: Paul Smith
Coat: Paul Smith
Shoes: Joop
Socks: Joop

Look 3
Shirt: Paul Smith
Trousers: Japanese Fabrics
Jacket: Joop
Shoes: Pier One
Socks: Joop

Look 4
Coat: Joop
Jacket: Joop
Trousers: Joop
Shoes: Joop

Look 5
Coat: Strellson
Sweater: Strellson
Trousers: Strellson
Sneakers: Strellson

Look 6
Jumper: Issey Miyake
Suit: Paul Smith
Jacket: Neil Barrett
Scarf: Burberry
Car:Jeep Grand Cherokee

Look 7
Jacket: Issey Miyake
Sweater: DSquared2
Trousers: Issey Miyake
Sneakers: Lacoste
Car: Lamborghini Aventador

Look 8
Jacket: Issey Miyake
Cardigan: Issey Miyake
Sweater: DSquared2
Trousers: Issey Miyake
Sneakers: Lacoste
Bag: Strellson
Car: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Look 9
Fynn (left):
Shirt: Strellson
Pullover: Strellson
Coat: Strellson
Trousers: Strellson
Bag: Joop

Allesio (right):
Coat: Strellson
Pullover: Strellson
Trousers: Strellson

Photography:
Claudius Holzmann
www.claudius-holzmann.de

Video:
cream digital pictures
www.creampictures.com

Styling:
Nina Fröhlich @ 21Agency
www.21agency.de/styling/nina-frohlich

Make-Up & Hair:
Kamila Mochorowska
www.kamila-mocho-makeupartist.com

Creative Direction & Casting:
Carsten Dopamin
www.dopamin.net + models.com/people/carsten-dopamin

Models:
Alessio Wilms @ Modelwerk
www.modelwerk.de + models.com/models/alessio-wilms
Fynn @ DOPAMIN
www.dopaminmodels.com/models/fynn

Post Production:
Florian Wagner –bavarianretouch
www.bavarianretouch.de

Location:
MedienHafen Düsseldorf
Previous post

The Haute Couture Queen: Donatella Versace

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Dolce Magazine

You Might Also Like

Fashion: Far From Barren Beauty

December 10, 2018
819
All Time

Grace Coddington: Model, author and the creative heartbeat of Vogue magazine

December 10, 2018
424
All Time

Fashion: Belle of the Ball

December 10, 2018
173
All Time

Hand-Crafting Perfection

December 10, 2018
108
All Time