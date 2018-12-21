Light Up the Night
The beauty of fashion lies in its ability to allow for self-expression. With the variety of fabrics, styles, patterns and colours, individuals can pick and choose pieces that display not only how they feel about themselves but how they want to be viewed by those around them. With its vastness and versatility, Dolce delves into the European fashion scene this winter. Its futuristic, urban landscape provides the perfect backdrop to display statement pieces, allowing you to envision yourself in this setting.
Look 1
Fynn (left):
Turtleneck: Joop
Pullover: Paul Smith
Alessio (right):
Shirt: Paul Smith
Trousers: Japanese Fabrics
Jacket: Joop
Look 2
Turtleneck: Joop
Pullover: Paul Smith
Trousers: Paul Smith
Coat: Paul Smith
Shoes: Joop
Socks: Joop
Look 3
Shirt: Paul Smith
Trousers: Japanese Fabrics
Jacket: Joop
Shoes: Pier One
Socks: Joop
Look 4
Coat: Joop
Jacket: Joop
Trousers: Joop
Shoes: Joop
Look 5
Coat: Strellson
Sweater: Strellson
Trousers: Strellson
Sneakers: Strellson
Look 6
Jumper: Issey Miyake
Suit: Paul Smith
Jacket: Neil Barrett
Scarf: Burberry
Car:Jeep Grand Cherokee
Look 7
Jacket: Issey Miyake
Sweater: DSquared2
Trousers: Issey Miyake
Sneakers: Lacoste
Car: Lamborghini Aventador
Look 8
Jacket: Issey Miyake
Cardigan: Issey Miyake
Sweater: DSquared2
Trousers: Issey Miyake
Sneakers: Lacoste
Bag: Strellson
Car: Jeep Grand Cherokee
Look 9
Fynn (left):
Shirt: Strellson
Pullover: Strellson
Coat: Strellson
Trousers: Strellson
Bag: Joop
Allesio (right):
Coat: Strellson
Pullover: Strellson
Trousers: Strellson
Photography:
Claudius Holzmann
www.claudius-holzmann.de
Video:
cream digital pictures
www.creampictures.com
Styling:
Nina Fröhlich @ 21Agency
www.21agency.de/styling/nina-frohlich
Make-Up & Hair:
Kamila Mochorowska
www.kamila-mocho-makeupartist.com
Creative Direction & Casting:
Carsten Dopamin
www.dopamin.net + models.com/people/carsten-dopamin
Models:
Alessio Wilms @ Modelwerk
www.modelwerk.de + models.com/models/alessio-wilms
Fynn @ DOPAMIN
www.dopaminmodels.com/models/fynn
Post Production:
Florian Wagner –bavarianretouch
www.bavarianretouch.de
Location:
MedienHafen Düsseldorf