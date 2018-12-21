Light Up the Night

The beauty of fashion lies in its ability to allow for self-expression. With the variety of fabrics, styles, patterns and colours, individuals can pick and choose pieces that display not only how they feel about themselves but how they want to be viewed by those around them. With its vastness and versatility, Dolce delves into the European fashion scene this winter. Its futuristic, urban landscape provides the perfect backdrop to display statement pieces, allowing you to envision yourself in this setting.

Look 1

Fynn (left):

Turtleneck: Joop

Pullover: Paul Smith

Alessio (right):

Shirt: Paul Smith

Trousers: Japanese Fabrics

Jacket: Joop

Turtleneck: JoopPullover: Paul SmithTrousers: Paul SmithCoat: Paul SmithShoes: JoopSocks: JoopShirt: Paul SmithTrousers: Japanese FabricsJacket: JoopShoes: Pier OneSocks: JoopCoat: JoopJacket: JoopTrousers: JoopShoes: JoopCoat: StrellsonSweater: StrellsonTrousers: StrellsonSneakers: StrellsonJumper: Issey MiyakeSuit: Paul SmithJacket: Neil BarrettScarf: BurberryCar:Jeep Grand CherokeeJacket: Issey MiyakeSweater: DSquared2Trousers: Issey MiyakeSneakers: LacosteCar: Lamborghini AventadorJacket: Issey MiyakeCardigan: Issey MiyakeSweater: DSquared2Trousers: Issey MiyakeSneakers: LacosteBag: StrellsonCar: Jeep Grand CherokeeFynn (left):Shirt: StrellsonPullover: StrellsonCoat: StrellsonTrousers: StrellsonBag: Joop

Allesio (right):

Coat: Strellson

Pullover: Strellson

Trousers: Strellson

Photography:

Claudius Holzmann

www.claudius-holzmann.de

Video:

cream digital pictures

www.creampictures.com

Styling:

Nina Fröhlich @ 21Agency

www.21agency.de/styling/nina-frohlich

Make-Up & Hair:

Kamila Mochorowska

www.kamila-mocho-makeupartist.com

Creative Direction & Casting:

Carsten Dopamin

www.dopamin.net + models.com/people/carsten-dopamin

Models:

Alessio Wilms @ Modelwerk

www.modelwerk.de + models.com/models/alessio-wilms

Fynn @ DOPAMIN

www.dopaminmodels.com/models/fynn

Post Production:

Florian Wagner –bavarianretouch

www.bavarianretouch.de

Location:

MedienHafen Düsseldorf