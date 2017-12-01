Winter 2017Fashion

Toujours L’amour – Luxury Designer Dresses

01 Dec 2017
Whispers of passion fill the charming streets of the City of Light with eternal warmth, taking the bite out of bitter winters. Meanwhile, this season’s couture keeps spirits bright.

Photography by Bela Raba
Photography: Bela Raba, www.belaraba.com
Styling: Stephan Kallaus, www.stephankallaus.com
Hair & Make-up: Michael Salmen using Oribe
and MAC Cosmetics, www.michaelsalmen.com
Models: Gabrielle Paradis @ MP Paris,
Larissa Marchiori @ Elite Paris
Casting: Carsten Dopamin, www.dopamin.net
Photographer‘s assistant: Talos Buccelatti
Post-production: Markus J. Reinhardt

Rebecca Alberico

