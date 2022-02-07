SAOTA will be releasing their first Monograph book, Light Space Life

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

SAOTA is a leading architecture firm, which is releasing its first book called Light Space Life. The book highlights these three core themes that often drive the designers to create such unique buildings and homes. Stefan Antoni, Philip Olmesdahl, Greg Truen, Phillippe Fouché, Mark Bullivant and Logen Gordon are the head designers across six continents. When mapping out a project, the designers play with dramatic lighting that is organic and unplanned to form the most exquisite structures. To them, architecture is an organic response to light.

For this book, they have combined the most luxurious, stylish and innovative residential and commercial projects together to celebrate the firm’s 35-year reign in the industry. The book is filled with compilation photos of 23 projects around the world that they have designed, which best represent their approach of South African modernism and international style. Designs from Lagos, Los Angeles and a focus on the South African coast — where the company was founded — are all but a few places included in this luxury book. Throughout this monograph, readers will get to explore the beautiful settings and environments at which they have designed and will be able to see how each location is a source of inspiration for their architectural designs. Illustrated with coloured photographs and a foreword from SAOTA’s client, Reni Folawiyo, founder of the West African fashion label, Alara, this engaging book is magnificently pieced together with consideration to reflect the architecture firms’ values.

To order SAOTA’s book, visit this link: ​​www.thamesandhudsonusa.com

Stay tuned to read SAOTA’s full story in the upcoming Winter issue of Dolce.