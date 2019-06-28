From House To Home – Summer Decor Inspiration
The pieces and places to inspire your next homeware purchase.
GRAHAM & BROWN CHINOISERIE CANARY WALLPAPER
Inspired by Eastern culture, this wallpaper comes complete with detailed, hand-painted Chinese motifs set upon a bold canary yellow and finished in a soft matte paper.
GABRIEL DEAN DESIGN PENNY LOW TABLE
Gabriel Dean is a design studio focused on unconventional shapes, and this table, available in a variety of colours, is no exception.
ROCHE BOBOIS DIGITAL LARGE ROUND THREE-SEAT SOFA
With its standout shape and marshmallow fabric finish, this sofa would be a stylish addition to any living room.
KELLY WEARSTLER DICHOTOMY RACETRACK TABLE
Inspired by classical figurative décor, this table knows how to make a statement. Its base is cast in bronze, and the glass on top is banded in a matching bronze trim.
CL STERLING & SON ROCK CRYSTAL ELLIPTICAL PENDANT
Give your lights some extra life with this dramatic, unconventional piece that is part of the brand’s Rock Crystal collection.
VIRGINIA ROBINSON GARDENS
In need of a little inspiration? Look no further than Virginia Robinson Gardens, a historic estate nestled in Beverly Hills, Calif., steeped in breathtaking design.
ZEHANA INTERIORS
Established in 2012, Zehana Interiors produces stunning residential and commercial spaces with clients’ lifestyles kept firmly in mind.
