From House To Home – Summer Decor Inspiration

Jun 28 2019
28 Jun 2019
The pieces and places to inspire your next homeware purchase.

GRAHAM & BROWN CHINOISERIE CANARY WALLPAPER

Inspired by Eastern culture, this wallpaper comes complete with detailed, hand-painted Chinese motifs set upon a bold canary yellow and finished in a soft matte paper.

grahambrown.com

GABRIEL DEAN DESIGN PENNY LOW TABLE

Gabriel Dean is a design studio focused on unconventional shapes, and this table, available in a variety of colours, is no exception.

gabrieldeandesign.com

ROCHE BOBOIS DIGITAL LARGE ROUND THREE-SEAT SOFA

With its standout shape and marshmallow fabric finish, this sofa would be a stylish addition to any living room.

roche-bobois.com

KELLY WEARSTLER DICHOTOMY RACETRACK TABLE

Inspired by classical figurative décor, this table knows how to make a statement. Its base is cast in bronze, and the glass on top is banded in a matching bronze trim.

kellywearstler.com

CL STERLING & SON ROCK CRYSTAL ELLIPTICAL PENDANT

Give your lights some extra life with this dramatic, unconventional piece that is part of the brand’s Rock Crystal collection.

clsterling.com

VIRGINIA ROBINSON GARDENS

In need of a little inspiration? Look no further than Virginia Robinson Gardens, a historic estate nestled in Beverly Hills, Calif., steeped in breathtaking design.

robinsongardens.org

ZEHANA INTERIORS

Established in 2012, Zehana Interiors produces stunning residential and commercial spaces with clients’ lifestyles kept firmly in mind.

zehana.com

Article Continued Below


SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Josh Walker

