Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation Donates $10 Million to Humber River Health Foundation

Humber River Health Foundation is thrilled to announce a donation of $10 million from the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation to revitalize healthcare in one of Toronto’s most underserved communities. With this donation, the 17-acre Humber River Health Finch campus in the Jane and Finch Corridor will be re-imagined with a dedicated focus on closing the healthcare disparity gap in North West Toronto.

This investment is crucial given the area’s pressing healthcare needs. People living in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood face many socio-economic challenges. The community is home to the highest percentage of lone-parent families, racialized and marginalized populations in Toronto. Additionally, our surrounding neighbourhoods have a disproportionate number of low-income seniors aged 80 and above who live alone and need their complex healthcare needs addressed closer to home.

“My parents were long-time supporters of Humber River Health, and I am proud to build on their legacy of generosity with this gift,” said Alex Krawczyk, daughter of Honey and Dr. Barry Sherman, who established the foundation in honour of her parents. “As a nurse, I am keenly aware of the pressing healthcare inequities facing many people in North West Toronto and Humber River Health’s important role in addressing them.”

This $10 million donation is the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation’s largest charitable gift since its inception by Ms. Krawcyzk in 2020.

“The Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation’s gift will transform people’s lives in one of our city’s most diverse communities. We are planning for the future but recognize the urgency of our community’s needs today,” said Sandra Sualim, President and CEO of Humber River Health Foundation. “We are grateful to Alex Krawczyk for establishing this new foundation and building on the relationship her parents began with us more than 30 years ago.”

The reimagined facility will be designed around specific community needs. It will identify a range of options to address any misalignment between current and future service delivery and potential solutions that will deliver the greatest short and long-term value for Ontarians. The assessment will explore various areas of care including:

A fully accessible urgent care clinic

Diagnostic imaging and lab services to enhance care and increase community access

Potentially, a new acute hospital on the site

About Humber River Health Foundation

Lighting New Ways in Healthcare. Humber River Health stands apart. As North America’s most digital hospital, our state-of-the-art facility is enabling our physicians and staff to deliver healthcare in new and innovative ways and is a model of efficiency for hospitals around the world. Everything we do is designed to enhance not only outcomes but also the experiences of our patients and their families.

Humber River Health Foundation raises funds to invest in the programs, technologies, and equipment that make our Hospital’s superior patient care a reality. Since the day we opened our new facility we’ve proudly lit a new path forward, always innovating to continue lighting new ways in patient care well into the future. This spirit of innovation is powered by the Foundation’s donors and volunteers, who share our vision for better healthcare and who recognize that investment is always needed for the next innovation as much as the last one.

About the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation

The Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation supports charitable organizations focused on healthcare, scientific research, and the Jewish community. Honey and Dr. Barry Sherman were committed philanthropists for over forty years. Tragically, on December 13, 2017, Honey and Barry were murdered in their home. In 2020, their daughter, Alex Krawczyk, established the foundation to honour their vision and create a lasting legacy in their memory.

