NOURISH YOUR DREAMS, DROP BY LUXURIOUS DROP

“Embark on a sensorial journey with NEST New York as we introduce a more intimate way to wear fine fragrance. The luxurious Perfume Oils blend a pure, single note ingredient harvested from a special region around the globe with nourishing baobab oil for a sensuous, long-wear formula that simply melts into your skin.” -Laura Slatkin, Founder of NEST New York

The NEST New York Perfume Oil Collection is a completely new and modern way to experience fine fragrance—one that both scents and softens the skin. Each luxurious Perfume Oil blends a pure, single note ingredient harvested from a special region around the globe with nourishing baobab oil for a sensuous formula that simply melts into your skin.

The collection includes five transportive fragrances that take you on a sensorial journey around the world, each housed in a jewel-like glass bottle featuring a dropper that offers a unique and customizable fragrance experience. Take a moment for yourself as you massage a few drops of the skin-loving, alcohol-free oil onto your arms, legs, décolleté—anywhere on your body that you want to indulge with nourishment and a highly concentrated expression of exquisite fragrance. You can also add a few drops to an unscented body moisturizer to create your own custom fragrance experience.

KEY BENEFITS:

Alcohol-Free

Cruelty-Free

Vegan

Gluten-Free

Formaldehyde-Free

Paraben-Free

Phthalate-Free

Long-Lasting

Made in the USA





MADAGASCAR VANILLA PERFUME OIL

Capture the allure of Madagascar’s rich landscape with the warm essence of vanilla bean and the subtle floralcy of vanilla orchid combined with a hint of coconut. This gourmand perfume oil features Madagascar Vanilla, one of the most expensive crops in the world in part because of the elaborate care it needs all season long. The vanilla orchid must be hand pollinated by skilled harvesters, who then spend a year curing and drying each pod to perfection, giving dozens of local villages a source of livelihood.



TURKISH ROSE PERFUME OIL

Wander through Turkey’s legendary rose fields with notes of dewy rose, black plum, and hints of saffron warmed by blonde woods. At the heart of this enveloping floral perfume oil is Rosa Damascena sourced from various family-owned farms in Turkey that have been perfecting the flower for generations. Harvested during May and June only, the rosebuds are handpicked at dawn when the flower is most fragrant.



SEVILLE ORANGE PERFUME OIL

Seville’s vibrant spirit comes to life through notes of effervescent orange zest, tart pink grapefruit, and juicy mandarin with floral neroli and cedarwood. This citrus floral perfume oil bursts with the essence of the finest oranges harvested by fourth generation Spanish farmers so passionate about their craft that they are the only ones in the world to handpick each orange, skillfully reading its color, size, and shape for ripeness.



INDIAN JASMINE PERFUME OIL

Immerse yourself in the lush jasmine fields of India with an intense jasmine absolute surrounded by bright red berries, sparkling bergamot, and spicy pink pepper. This rich floral perfume oil is blooming with precious jasmine, a sacred flower cultivated in India for centuries as a symbol of love, devotion, and purity. Its petals are picked by hand as the sun rises, with great respect—a testament to the deep connection the people of India have with the symbolic flower.



BALINESE COCONUT PERFUME OIL

Bask on the beach of Bali with notes of creamy coconut, tropical tiare blossom, and salted musk. This fresh solar perfume oil features the essence of fresh coconuts harvested from the islands of Southeast Asia. Using a special extraction method, the natural fragrance of the coconut is captured, from its rich milk and sundrenched husk to the salty air that settled on its surface.



PERFUME OIL DISCOVERY SET

Embark on a sensorial journey with Perfume Oils. Each is housed in a 3ml tinted glass vessel featuring a steel rollerball that offers a completely unique fragrance experience.

AVAILABILITY: Available on NESTNewYork.com/en-ca and at Sephora Canada (in-store and online).

ABOUT NEST NEW YORK

Welcome to NEST New York, where mood is elevated, and scent is celebrated. Our fragranced home, perfume, personal care, wellness, and technology collections transform the everyday through scents that transport, inspire and captivate the senses. Recognized by the fragrance industry as a gamechanger, founder Laura Slatkin has a unique approach to fragrance, artfully blending notes of the familiar, the exotic, and the unexpected for a fragrance experience like no other. Let NEST New York scent your world. @nestfragrances

OUR COMMITMENT

NEST New York is moving towards a more sustainable future with recyclable cartons made from sustainably sourced materials. NEST New York is also committed to non-animal testing across ingredients, practices, and finished goods. The NEST New York Perfume Oil Collection is certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA Animal Test-Free.