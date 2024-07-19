Colorado: Rocky Mountain Reverie

Dolce embarks on an unforgettable exploration of Colorado.

While embarking upon an odyssey through the captivating landscapes of Colorado, travellers will find themselves drawn deeper into the very core of the majestic Rocky Mountains. Each footstep uncovers another facet of the state’s unique history and landscape.

From the bustling and vibrant metropolis of Denver to the tranquil and idyllic retreats nestled within Snowmass, every point along your expedition presents an alluring combination of luxury and discovery, allowing you to get fully immersed in the boundless marvels that the Rocky Mountains offer.

In Denver’s mile-high urban landscape, a treasure trove of experiences awaits visitors to the city’s diverse neighbourhoods. Denver boasts several iconic landmarks. Coors Field and the State Capitol Building bear markers that indicate the city’s altitude. The effects of the high altitude are real, and cans of pure oxygen are popular in these mountain aeries. In fact, the 13th step on the west side of the State Capitol Building is exactly 5,280 feet (one mile) above sea level.

River North, Lower Downtown and Cherry Creek can all be explored on foot or by eTuk if you are looking to explore at greater distances. Craft breweries are vibrant hubs of local culture and innovation. Meanwhile, Union Station, revitalized in 2012, stands as a testament to the city’s evolution, blending historic charm with contemporary amenities, and a 40-foot blue bear peering into the Colorado Convention Center adds whimsy. Cherry Creek features upscale boutiques and the luxurious Halcyon hotel, whose Gear Garage will lend its guests equipment that includes adventure-wear, yoga mats, cruisers and scooters, all free of charge.

The Denver Botanic Gardens in Cheesman Park showcases its diverse greenery across expansive grounds. Culinary experiences abound, from Mediterranean delights at Kini’s to the chef’s tasting menu at Mizuna. Visitors can also go on tours, some of which include the country’s first carbon-positive hotel, Populus, and the historic Rockmount Ranch Wear clothing store, known for its iconic western shirts. Denver offers a rich blend of culture, cuisine and craftsmanship.

As our path winds southward to the picturesque town of Colorado Springs, the majestic peaks of Pikes Peak and the Garden of the Gods Park cast a spellbinding aura over the landscape. The historic Broadmoor Hotel and Resort offers an exceptional experience with its array of amenities that include multiple restaurants, boutique shops and a spa. The lunch menu at La Taverne, a steakhouse, displays its French-bistro influences with dishes like cheesy onion soup and prime rib French dip on a hoagie bun.

Summit, another award-winning restaurant at The Broadmoor, showcases American brasserie fare with South American influences. The Broadmoor also offers another, more unusual, highlight — beginner and intermediate falconry classes, where guests experience up-close encounters with owls, falcons and other birds of prey, including “Maverick,” a Harris’s Hawk.

We continue our ascent to the alpine haven of Vail invigorated by the crisp mountain air, and are greeted by the sight of the Grand Hyatt Hotel, which sits at the base of Vail Mountain at an altitude of 8,022 feet. Sweet Basil, established in 1977, treats diners to local produce and stunning views of Gore Creek. Vail Village honours its history with a memorial to the 10th Mountain Division. Kemo Sabe sells high-end and custom-made western- style clothes, hats and boots. Chasing Rabbits, a multiroom experiential complex, intrigues with distinct dining and lounge spaces.

From Vail, our journey leads us to the tranquil enclave of Snowmass, nestled deeper into the mountains, which provides a vibrant destination separate from seven miles to the east of Aspen.Jüs in Snowmass serves healthy fare, and adventures abound at Elk Camp, where there’s an indoor Rugged Ascent Climbing Wall and an alpine coaster in addition to its restaurant, which serves up house-made local organic options for diners who might be hungry after all that exercise. Viceroy Snowmass, a luxury resort steps from Snowmass Village, impresses with spa amenities and Asian- Latin inspired dining at Toro. The Limelight Hotel, adjacent to the gondola, offers colourful rooms and recreational amenities. During Snowmass’s annual Balloon Festival, now in its 49th year, hot-air- balloon rides let intrepid visitors view the majestic mountain vistas from above, a truly breathtaking experience.

Our sojourn culminates in the historic town of Aspen, where the spirit of the Old West still echoes amid the timeless beauty of the Rockies. At the iconic Hotel Jerome guests are transported back to an era of elegance and refinement, where every detail reflects the rich history of this storied town. As we bid farewell to Aspen and the Rockies, we carry with us memories of a journey that has left an indelible impression, a mark of the enduring allure of Colorado’s alpine elegance.

In the lofty heights of Colorado, where the air is crisp and the vistas are boundless, a world of luxury and adventure awaits the discerning traveller. Whether revelling in the vibrant urban energy of Denver, immersing oneself in the natural opulence of Vail, savouring the tranquillity of Snowmass or exploring the historic charm of Aspen, you’ll be captivated by every moment you spend exploring Colorado and charmed by its unparalleled beauty and hospitality.