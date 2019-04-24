The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Event

On the eve of March 21, Pfaff Porsche, one of four Exclusive Manufaktur Porsche Centres in Canada, hosted a VIP event, unveiling two of the most customized 911s. This exclusive experience gave guests the opportunity to see what is possible when you purchase a Porsche.

Along with a selection of drinks, refreshments and exclusive vehicles to check out, the event also gave guests the opportunity to engage in workshops. With hands-on demonstrations of leather pressing and swatch samples, guests were able to uncover the endless array of possibilities that come with customizing these sports cars. These customizations allow customers to personally configure and individualize their sports car, ensuring the end result exceeds their expectations, becoming the vehicle they have always dreamed of owning.

Along with the customary elements built into every model produced by Porsche, including unparalleled performance, superior handling, beautiful design, and everyday usability, the exclusive options available can satiate your every want and desire. From personalizing the exterior colour, to individualized door seals and even embedding the Porsche crest into the headrests of the car, Porsche will work with you to ensure your car not only fits your lifestyle but matches the vision you’ve had for your sports car.

With 19 Porsche Centres across Canada, and four Exclusive Manufaktur Porsche Centres, there’s sure to be a centre near you where you can discover what Porsche has to offer on your next build.

www.pfaffporsche.com

www.porsche.com