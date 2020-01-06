Since 1928, Sea Island has been known as an exceptional destination appealing to those who appreciate gracious service and heartfelt hospitality. With four Forbes Five-Star experiences – The Cloister at Sea Island, The Lodge at Sea Island, The Spa at Sea Island, and the Georgian Room restaurant – Sea Island entices families, outdoor enthusiasts, and those simply wanting to refresh. It is the only resort in the world to have received four Forbes Five-Star awards for 11 consecutive years. As the only U.S. resort to host a G-8 Summit of world leaders, Sea Island provides exceptional settings and service for conferences and executive retreats.

Located on the southeastern coast of Georgia, Sea Island features mild year-round temperatures, five miles of private beach, a Beach Club, tennis center, Yacht Club, Shooting School, and children’s programs, as well as three championship golf courses, including Seaside and Plantation, home of the PGA TOUR’s RSM Classic. Located on St. Simons Island, The Inn at Sea Island offers casual accommodations with access to many Sea Island amenities. Broadfield, a Sea Island Sporting Club and Lodge, offers seasonal hunting and fishing opportunities.

Sea Island’s recent $30+ million enhancement program at The Lodge included seven oceanfront cottages, each with sleeping rooms, living room, wet bar, fireplace, and 24-hour butler service, as well as the 4,200 square foot King Cottage, with four bedrooms, marble bathrooms, large living and dining area, kitchen with optional private chef, and an indoor hitting bay. In addition, the new 17,000-square-foot Golf Performance Center opened, with six instruction and club fitting bays, a putting studio, golf club workshop, gym, and indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces. Capping the enhancements was the redesign of the 1928 Plantation Course by Mark and Davis Love III.

Reservations: 855-572-4975

www.seaisland.com

@seaisland