Enhance Your Drive: The All-new Ford & Lincoln Digital Experience

Unifying Digital and Driving Experiences

Our lives centre around digital ecosystems and the proliferating number of devices we use to stay connected to the most important people, content and services. The average U.S. household now owns 16 connected devices, according to a 2022 study from Parks Associates. With home and work lives intertwined, consumers expect consistent access across their smartphones, watches, tablets and laptops. At Ford, we believe this seamless connection should continue when our customers hit the road.

Now, with the all-new Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience, customers can access their digital lives, including their favourite apps and services from Google and Amazon, through the new integrated native experience, as well as with Apple CarPlay ® powered by iPhone, and Android Auto™ through other compatible devices.

From the moment customers enter a vehicle with a Ford or Lincoln Digital Experience, their vehicle becomes a personalized experience, with apps and content easily displayed front and centre to help make time behind the wheel more enjoyable, even when parked.

Elevate Your Driving Experience

The user experience with Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience is crafted around the driver to be simple and intuitive, with a touchscreen control panel and buttons on the steering wheel.

The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience first come to life through beautiful display screens, including a 48-inch immersive panoramic display first available on the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus. It is the highest-resolution display Lincoln has offered.

The panoramic display makes critical information available right where you need it, such as preferred apps and services – including BlueCruise for hands-free highway driving – displayed on the screen in the driver’s line of sight.

The ability to place apps and services in the desired spot on the touchscreen or panoramic screen is intended to be as simple as possible. Supportive information like media, weather and fuel economy can be seen with a quick glance via widgets on the right side of the display. This helps drivers keep their eyes up and out to look at the road ahead, while providing the custom information they desire.

Establishing profiles enables each driver to set preferences to appear when entering the vehicle. These include apps, contacts, and favourite destinations, plus customized seating, steering wheel and mirror positions.

Getting around town is simple, using integrated Google Maps for real-time traffic, road conditions, dynamic and eco-friendly routes and points of interest.

Designed to prioritize the use of voice, Google Assistant serves as the default voice assistant and Alexa Built-In is also available as an alternative for in-vehicle controls such as to set in- vehicle temperature, search information, find and set a destination and request a specific broadcast or satellite radio station. It can also help with making calls, sending texts, setting a meeting, or controlling connected home devices.

Download Your Favourite Apps

The experience connects to a customer’s digital life to make the cabin more personalized.

Enjoy streaming music, audiobooks, and podcasts using entertainment apps downloaded on Google Play including Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, and iHeartRadio, as well embedded SiriusXM with 360L for a personalized listening experience so they are always available in the vehicle – regardless of whether a smartphone is connected in the vehicle.

While parked, play games on the touchscreen by selecting from a growing list available on Google Play, including a Ford-exclusive version of the racing game Asphalt Nitro 2. Connect to a Bluetooth-enabled gaming controller for a more immersive experience.

Watch videos and stream your favourite movies and TV shows when parked with apps such as YouTube, Prime Video and more to stay entertained while out and about on daily journeys.

Surf the web while parked using the available Vivaldi Browser app – as well as Google Chrome coming soon – including with a Bluetooth-connected keyboard to make typing easier.

Stay productive on the go, and never miss a work call with leading video conferencing apps coming soon, enabling audio access while driving and displaying the incoming video feed of participants while parked.

A platform built for the future

The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience is the fastest infotainment system Ford and Lincoln has ever offered. The system is capable of more than five times faster main processing, nearly 14 times faster graphics processing and features four times the memory and eight times the storage compared to todays Ford and Lincoln in-vehicle infotainment system. It’s designed to enable more new apps and services in the future thanks to over-the-air software update capability.

5G wireless technology brings incredibly fast connectivity and with a Ford or a Lincoln Premium Connectivity plan, it will provide the best possible in-vehicle experience.

The availability to activate a Wi-Fi hotspot can help ensure that passengers can happily stream on their own devices inside the vehicle.

Ready for Software Updates

The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience represents a step forward in Ford’s approach to design and development of in-vehicle infotainment systems. The company is developing more of the software in- house to deliver a higher velocity of updates and improvements.

Ford has built a general computing platform to deliver more of the benefits of a software-defined system. This includes transitioning from using two separate modules for the instrument cluster and infotainment system to a single module to facilitate faster software changes and better speed of response to commands via updates.

It was important to choose an operating system with a scalable and open architecture that offers customization to serve the evolving needs of customers over time.

Bringing more of the software development in-house allows for the creation of unique experiences like the widgets in the panoramic display and the ability to help make the vehicle better over time through software updates.

Customers will experience new apps and services faster than before because apps and system-level updates are now independent of each other. System-level updates are pushed through vehicle software updates like what happens today, while other applications can come through Google Play. This enables the customer to benefit from new apps coming from third-party developers versus app experiences being tied to vehicle system software updates.

Only The Beginning

The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience deliver a driver-first experience that can be personalized and customized to fit unique customer needs and ultimately make the driving experience more enjoyable.

The Lincoln Digital Experience is available on the all-new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus available now.

Stay tuned for the first Ford Digital Experience vehicle integration.

www.lincoln.com

