G-class Stronger Than Diamonds Edition
Feb 14 2024
Announced on Valentine’s Day, paired with its time-honoured characteristics of unmistakable design, resilience and unparalleled endurance, the G-Class demonstrates it is also a brand of true love – making it THE 2024 item for couples, engagements, wedding gifts, anniversaries and more this year. The special design features 💎1.0 carat of diamonds💎 combined on the interior, as well as a custom embossed diamond logo.
The G-Class STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS Edition features:
- 0.25-carat diamonds set into all four stainless steel door locking pins. The exterior handles also feature an embossed diamond logo.
- Exclusive MANUFAKTUR paint colour rosewood grey magno developed for this special edition only.
- Exclusive variant of the Mercedes-Benz G 550.
- A reserve wheel cover bears the name “STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS Edition”.
- Interior equipment includes a MANUFAKTUR all-leather package in black nappa leather with contrasting stitching in rose.
- Grab handle on the passenger side and illuminated entry sills in stainless steel with finely crafted STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS badge.
- Black indoor car cover in an exclusive STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS design.
- The vehicle key has a unique design with a genuine silver badge on the reverse bearing the name of the special edition and the diamond insignia.
- Customers receive a certificate from the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) assuring that the diamonds originate from ethically, socially and ecologically responsible sources.
- Canada will be receiving a limited and exclusive number of units this month.