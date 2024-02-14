Announced on Valentine’s Day, paired with its time-honoured characteristics of unmistakable design, resilience and unparalleled endurance, the G-Class demonstrates it is also a brand of true love – making it THE 2024 item for couples, engagements, wedding gifts, anniversaries and more this year. The special design features 💎1.0 carat of diamonds💎 combined on the interior, as well as a custom embossed diamond logo.

The G-Class STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS Edition features:

0.25-carat diamonds set into all four stainless steel door locking pins. The exterior handles also feature an embossed diamond logo.

Exclusive MANUFAKTUR paint colour rosewood grey magno developed for this special edition only.

Exclusive variant of the Mercedes-Benz G 550.

A reserve wheel cover bears the name "STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS Edition".

Interior equipment includes a MANUFAKTUR all-leather package in black nappa leather with contrasting stitching in rose.

Grab handle on the passenger side and illuminated entry sills in stainless steel with finely crafted STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS badge.

Black indoor car cover in an exclusive STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS design.

The vehicle key has a unique design with a genuine silver badge on the reverse bearing the name of the special edition and the diamond insignia.

Customers receive a certificate from the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) assuring that the diamonds originate from ethically, socially and ecologically responsible sources.

Canada will be receiving a limited and exclusive number of units this month.

