Mercedes: When Grandeur Meets Speed
Opulence and splendour take centre stage at Germany’s Nordkirchen Castle with high- performance automobiles, striking timepieces and couture garments.
18th-century Nordkirchen Castle, in Nordkirchen, Germany, is often compared to France’s over- the-top Palace of Versailles due to its expansive dimensions, incredible landscaping and baroque-style layout.
Haute Couture pieces are the centrepiece of the room, with striking cuts, designs and colours.
The AMG Mercedes is the epitome of luxury. Its sleek and sporty design will get you where you need to go in style.
