Mercedes: When Grandeur Meets Speed

Apr 11 2023
11 Apr 2023
Opulence and splendour take centre stage at Germany’s Nordkirchen Castle with high- performance automobiles, striking timepieces and couture garments.

18th-century Nordkirchen Castle, in Nordkirchen, Germany, is often compared to France’s over- the-top Palace of Versailles due to its expansive dimensions, incredible landscaping and baroque-style layout.

Haute Couture pieces are the centrepiece of the room, with striking cuts, designs and colours.

The AMG Mercedes is the epitome of luxury. Its sleek and sporty design will get you where you need to go in style.

PHOTOGRAPHY: CLAUDIUS HOLZMANN
VIDEO: FELIX POOTH @CREAM DIGITAL PICTURES
PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: JOHANNA BREITHAUPT @CREAM DIGITAL PICTURES
VIDEO ASSISTANT: THUSIYANTH GANESHANATHAN @CREAM DIGITAL PICTURES
SET RUNNER: JULIA HOHEISEL @CREAM DIGITAL PICTURES
FASHION STYLING: ANNA-JILL GIERHARDS @21AGENCY
MAKEUP: MIRIAM SCHWARZ @MAISON MUSITOWSKI
HAIR STYLING: SUSANNE WITT @MAISON MUSITOWSKI
MALE MODELS: KAI, FINLEY, JUDE AND MALTE @DOPAMIN
FEMALE MODEL: LAURA CELINE @PMA
CREATIVE DIRECTION, PRODUCTION & CASTING: CARSTEN DROCHNER @DOPAMIN
CARS: MERCEDES-AMG BY MERCEDES JÜRGENS GMBH WWW.AUTOHAUS-JUERGENS.DE @MERCEDESJUERGENS
LOCATION: NORDKIRCHEN CASTLE, GERMANY

Alexandra Aulicino

