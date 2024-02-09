Hugo Partners Bringing Its Authentic Style To Motorsports Fans

HUGO takes a bold step into the world of sports and is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) Formula One™ Team starting this season. This collaboration positions HUGO as the Official Apparel Partner of the team, an unparalleled opportunity for the brand to leverage the global appeal of F1TM by taking it off track and authentically grounding it in culture.

With the ambition to be the premium brand of choice for the social generation of changemakers, HUGO – together with VCARB – inspires individuals to break free from convention, encouraging them to embrace the bold, disruptive spirit that defines both iconic brands. Prepare for a season of exhilarating speed, fearless style, and unapologetic self-expression as HUGO and VCARB disrupt the world of F1™ by redefining the boundaries of motorsports, championing individuality and self-exploration on and off the track.

“We are excited to deepen our involvement in motorsports by entering F1 with HUGO. Partnering with the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team will enable us to connect with Generation Z on a global scale and in a powerful way. We look forward to further driving the synergies between sports and fashion, to offer consumers new and unique opportunities to immerse themselves in the HUGO brand,” says Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS.

Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App RB Formula One™ Team comments: “We are very excited to welcome HUGO to the Visa Cash App RB family as the Official Apparel Partner of the team. HUGO is a brand that is synonymous with style and one that is able to elevate even the most humble to the lofty heights of sartorial elegance. We are pumped about the first collection that is set to drop and look forward to a long and creative partnership that will move the bar on the F1 aesthetic. This sport is all about speed and margins but expression and style are also critical and go hand in hand with success. Together with HUGO, we look forward to disrupting the fashion form of F1 and redefining the boundaries of what that means both at and away from track.”

From the beginning of the 2024 F1™ season, the HUGO logo will be featured on the race suit, teamwear, and the cars of the VCARB Team. The partnership will continue beyond the track with limited-edition capsules of bold styles featuring the sophisticated edge of HUGO´s tailoring, but also fashion-forward performance wear and stylish fanwear. HUGO will also design and develop looks for the VCARB Team, including formal apparel for two of the sport’s most charismatic drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, along with a range of high-performance race and travel wear for the entire team.

The race wear designed by HUGO, featuring graphic branding in bold colors and the logo of the signature metallic bull, is comprised of water-repellent soft-shell jackets, vibrant T-shirts, and lightweight stretch trousers, all crafted from track-ready technical materials. The teams’ official travel outfits are defined by understated, casual-cool style. These laid-back essentials follow the iconic HUGO codes, including metal stacked logos and signature red box branding.

HUGO’s entrance into the world of F1™ began with a bang at a spectacular event hosted by Visa Cash App in Las Vegas on February 8, where new car livery and teamwear emblazoned with HUGO branding were unveiled.

The event brought together over 1,000 guests to witness this monumental moment that included high-energy performances by Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. Ricciardo and Tsunoda also made an appearance in head-to-toe HUGO looks, alongside other VIPs, including Tobi Brown, Reezy, Trevon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Brian Branch, Myles Garrett, Darren Waller, Danny Amendola, Breece Hall, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Zoi Lerma, Baron Schoenvogel, Maurice Kamara, Leonie Wong, Sebastian Moy and Oliver Moy.

“Riding the wave of excitement and engagement generated by fans, we plan to activate key races in the F1 calendar with spectacular brand moments. Our 360° approach will provide the HUGO community with access to unforgettable physical and virtual experiences, product drops, immersive pop-up experiences, and talent partnerships. With F1 being one of the fastest growing sports on social media and grounded in fan culture, HUGO will amplify its presence via emotional storytelling across all brand channels, while broadening its community with the most diverse audience of motorsports enthusiasts worldwide.” says Nadia Kokni, SVP of Global Marketing and Brand Communications at HUGO BOSS.

This partnership promises to exhilarate and resonate with HUGO’s Gen Z audience and echo the thrill of F1™, leveling up the hype and combining the power of both sport and fashion within the brand’s core platform: HUGO Your Way.

About HUGO and HUGO BOSS:

HUGO, the younger of the two HUGO BOSS brands, provides a platform for self-expression and an authentic way of dressing. Globally engaged and culturally fluent, the brand crafts clothes with individuality and attitude for those who dare to break with convention; those who set trends rather than follow them. Additionally, HUGO-licensed fragrances, watches, eyewear and kidswear all capture a youthful spirit. HUGO BOSS is one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. The group offers collections in 132 countries at around 7,400 points of sale and online in 70 countries via hugoboss.com. With approximately 17,000 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 3.7 billion in the fiscal year 2022.

About Visa Cash App RB:

With more than 350 race starts and counting, Red Bull’s Italian Formula 1 team has been one of the sport’s most consistent and important competitors since 2006.

Launched as Scuderia Toro Rosso and charged with bringing future champions to the grid, the team was successful in launching the top level careers of a generation of drivers who have gone on to win races and world championships in Formula 1 and beyond. The success continued following the teams’ 2020 rebrand as Scuderia AlphaTauri, with victory at the Italian Grand Prix in its first season. Now reborn with an expanded mission to battle for the sport’s biggest prizes, Visa Cash App RB team is powering into a new era of competition at the pinnacle of motor sport.

