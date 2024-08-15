Ariana Grande Takes Her Fragrance Portfolio To The Next Level With Lovenotes

Grammy winning singer, songwriter and actress Ariana Grande is set to captivate the world once again with the thrilling launch of her all-new (and first-of-its-kind) multi-fragrance collection. Embark on an enchanting olfactory journey as Ariana Grande reveals LOVENOTES, a boundary-transcending set of unique scents, available in exclusive releases across different regions.

These fragrances are not just perfumes; they are tales of romance, seduction, and intoxication. Each scent is a love letter from Ariana to the world, conveying timeless and evocative messages of passion and affection. In a whimsical campaign centered around writing love notes, Ariana Grande invites you to discover how fragrance is the ultimate and universal love language.

“I’m so excited for the launch of this fragrance collection that is so incredibly unique for me,” says Grande. “It is more expansive and bold than anything we have ever done and I am very excited about this opportunity to deliver these little letters of love to my fans all over the world, via scent. Each of these stunningly crafted scents have been designed to evoke the many different moods and phases of Love. It is a celebration of love and intimacy of all beautiful kinds: romantic love, platonic love, self love. People from around the globe will be able to experience these little, unique, bottled messages of Love and know that somewhere else, not too, too far away, others are also feeling the whimsy of love, in their own individual way, while enjoying their own delicious and magical scent. I love how unifying this collection and drop feels and I hope it makes us all feel a little bit closer. This collection is a true love letter to all my fans out there, even the ones that are too far away to hug at this moment!”

“With over a decade of developing and creating iconic fragrances together that have resonated with consumers around the world, we were inspired to push the boundaries with a unique approach to this launch,” explains Noreen Dodge, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of LUXE Brands. “Ariana is considered amongst an elite class of perfume innovators and this collection personifies Ari’s passion and love for fragrance and creating beautiful products for her fans”.

THE FRAGRANCES

LOVENOTES by Ariana Grande is a personal endeavour to make scent the ultimate and universal love language. This collection was created in collaboration with esteemed fragrance houses; Robertet and International Flavours and Fragrances. The collection includes:

LOVENOTES by Ariana Grande

Pink Woods – North America Exclusive

Captivating and instantly alluring, this fragrance opens with sparkling notes of Italian Bergamot making the fragrance bright and inviting. A divine woodiness comes from both the back and heart and is wrapped in alluring Vetiver and Lotus Flower. A beautiful blend of Tonka Bean and Cashmere Woods shines with a subtle hint of Cotton Candy, creating an unexpected addicting yet unforgettable signature.

LOVENOTES by Ariana Grande

Vanilla Suede – Exclusively in the UK

An irresistible beautiful second skin fragrance that delivers an incredibly addictive and delectable, almost veil like sensuality. The top teases with an introduction of sparkling notes, but the essential story of intimate warmth starts to emerge in the heart from the creamy Sandalwood and rice milk. The vanilla bean and liquid musk in the back evolve this story unveiling a cocooning sensuality and a skin-like appeal.

LOVENOTES by Ariana Grande

Angels Kiss – Pan Europe as Douglas Exclusive

An elevated velvet-like addiction, the fragrance opens with an unexpected blend of rich berries and Rose Water Gelato. The delicate blend of Whipped Musks and Rose provides an unexpected creamy yet petally contrast that fills the fragrance with texture.

Luminous Amber and Blonde Woods introduce yet another layer of beautiful complexity for an unforgettable signature.

LOVENOTES by Ariana Grande

Pressed Petals – Australia Exclusive

A multi-dimensional floral that is incredibly captivating, this fragrance opens with an inviting blend of bergamot and lemon. The fragrance quickly transforms into a beautiful story of rich violet leaf, jasmine petals, and lily paired with the sweetness of raspberry adding alluring depth.

A new layer unfolds with the sandalwood, amber and marshmallow bringing in a creamy and delectable warmth and signature richness.

