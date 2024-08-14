A Stay Like No Other: First Look at Four Seasons Year-End Holiday Inspirations

What makes a trip an experience? What makes a date on the calendar more than a marker of the seasons to become a lifelong memory shaped by the unexpected? Whether it’s an elegant getaway for two at a snowy retreat, a few days exploring a new city with close friends, or a family adventure in a seaside escape, it’s never too early to get ahead of the crowd and lock in plans to give oneself the early gift of anticipation. From moments alone to celebrations together, here is a peek into dreams of the extraordinary that become reality at Four Seasons , where every stay is a stay like no other.

“At Four Seasons, every space we dream up, every meal we prepare – it’s all created with genuine heart for those who choose to celebrate life’s most precious moments with us. We have a deep understanding of how holiday dreams come to life through a rich legacy of intuitive service, anticipating needs, and customizing experiences where no detail is too small,” says Rainer Stampfer, President Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts.

From inspiration to anticipation: A world of possibilities awaits, from lavish urban playgrounds to luxurious private retreats and far-flung tropical oases, and choices ranging from residential-style city suites to mountain chalets, beachfront pool villas, and even full-floor room configurations and resort buyouts. From the moment of arrival, Four Seasons makes time away with loved ones joyously memorable and stress-free, with more than a few heartfelt surprises along the way.

Here, Four Seasons offers a first look at a selection of experiences for year-end celebrations, with much more to come:

Celebrate discovery and relaxation with a tour of Thailand from Koh Samui’s beaches to Golden Triangle’s jungles and Chiang Mai’s rice paddies to Bangkok’s iconic riverside, each providing tailored spa adventures weaving in ancient Thai wellness rituals to restore mind, body and soul. Alternatively, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole allows for après-ski relaxation at the spa after a day on the slopes by soaking in the breathtaking views of Rendezvous Mountain from the heated river-inspired pool and hot tubs.

Embark on a global journey of sips, sweets and savouries, starting with style during a Dior-themed afternoon tea experience at Four Seasons Hotel Prague, or a kids-inspired Squishmas holiday tea at Four Seasons Hotel Seattle benefitting local children in need. Afternoon tea enthusiasts can experience a spirited take on festive tea at the Chandelier Bar at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans; the “Tales of Winter” tea at Four Seasons Hotel Baku; Halloween and Thanksgiving-themed tea offerings at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto; and a colourful Diwali-inspired tea at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island.

Snuggle up to screen classics under the Sonoran Desert stars at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, or by the Red Sea with milk and cookies at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. At Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico, the movie night experience in paradise features an American feast, including hot dogs, burgers, candy bars and popcorn.

Experience an indoor winter wonderland in the lobby at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, featuring a snow party, an evergreen tree forest, and Santa’s House. At Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney Resort, groove to retro roller skating tunes spun by a DJ under disco lights and enjoy upscale concession-style delights, including delicious slushies, gourmet popcorn, cotton candy, holiday microbrews, and more. Meanwhile, at Four Seasons Hotel Austin, glide beneath the Texas sky on an ice skating rink atop the hotel pool before retreating to the rink-side cabins, offering luxurious amenities perfect for holiday gatherings or a romantic evening.

Santa is arriving in style at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, where he makes a grand entrance in an outrigger canoe to surprise younger guests. For more festive fun, get creative at a holiday arts and crafts event hosted by Kids For All Seasons at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

Indulge in decadent Yule log creations by Chef Nicolas Lambert at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, where each log is a masterpiece of flavours and artistry. At Four Seasons Resort Marrakech, satisfy sweet cravings with the limited-edition Yule log while giving back, with a portion of proceeds donated to support communities in the surrounding Atlas Mountains.

Gather around the table at Michelin-starred restaurant Pavyllon London by renowned French Chef Yannick Alléno at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, where the exquisite Christmas Eve dinner includes Orkney scallop carpaccio, and poularde from Bresse with truffled mash. An indulgent “Hot Chocolate” with brown butter ice cream adds a whimsical touch. The New Year’s Eve menu features Orkney scallop with prunier caviar, wild seabass aiguillette with winter truffle, and Japanese wagyu grade 5 beef stroganoff. Peanut mousseline with champagne gelee ends the evening on a sweet note.

Delight in seasonal delicacies such as the blue mud crab from Busan at Yu Yuan and Chuseok-inspired cocktails that pay homage to the heritage of fermentation at OUL at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul. Indulge in a selection of the freshest seafood, including red emperor snapper from Seychelles, and Rova Caviar from Madagascar during a Christmas Eve buffet dinner at Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita.

Whiskey enthusiasts come together at The Library by The Macallan, a speakeasy whiskey bar returning to Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler for the ultimate in distilled indulgence.

Countdown to the New Year with tranquil sunset views by The Lighthouse at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island during a six-course set dinner prepared by Chef Carlos Rodriguez and his team. Or, come together for the Festival of Lights celebration every night in the lobby at sunset, and enjoy traditional Hanukkah meals with a curated selection of à la carte dishes by Chef Brandon Salomon at Evelyn’s at Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale. Escape to “Landaa Wonderland” at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, then chase vinyl dreams, dance with disco divas, and celebrate the final nights of a year well spent under the Maldivian sky’s afterglow.

Shop and stay at Four Seasons with a pop-up store at Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus featuring La Pistache Patisserie’s festive treats and hampers, including a Four Seasons Bosphorus x Atelier Rebul scent collection; and a curated festive boutique at Nafsika Lobby at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, featuring a selection of delicacies and Four Seasons signature home products. Explore local traditions and pop-up Christmas Markets during stays at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar, and Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where guests can find an array of unexpected treats and delicious surprises to get in the festive spirit.

Give the gift of wellness with a signature experience for loved ones at The Pearl Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre featuring Burj Khalifa views and a rooftop glass pool. At Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi, wellness comes in The Spa Osechi Box, featuring items thoughtfully curated by in-house therapists to complement modern lifestyles. Meanwhile at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, a festive takeaway box offers the peace and comfort of dining in the privacy of one’s home.

Embrace the spirit of giving with Diwali hampers at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, with gourmet traditional treats believed to carry goodwill, happiness and good luck to recipients. At Four Seasons Resort Lanai and Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, guests can enjoy a complimentary activity, including a guided Puupehe hike, archery, horseback riding, sporting clays, e-biking, ziplining, and more.

Start spreading the wows with a pre-holiday Four Seasons Gift Card (redeemable in any amount, any time, at any Four Seasons) that says “you’re invited, and you can spend it as you wish.” Or, shop online now for travel essentials to be enjoyed later, from Four Seasons signature beach towels and spa robes to a bespoke collection of Four Seasons luggage including tech folios, toiletry bags and chic carry-ons.

www.fourseasons.com