Late Night Talk Show Host James Corden Welcomes Baby Girl

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey welcomed their third child on Tuesday. The TV star that has son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 3, with Julia, announced the arrival of their new baby girl on Twitter.

James, whose spot on the Late Late Show was taken by Harry Styles for the night, confirmed the news and has reported that both mother and baby are doing great. He also thanked the former One Direction star for hosting with just two and a half hours notice.

James previously revealed the baby is a girl at the 69th Emmy awards in September, when he also explained that the couple was looking forward to the arrival of their child over the Christmas period.