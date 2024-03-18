Lenny Kravitz x Ray-Ban Reverse Limited Edition Capsule

Ray-Ban and Lenny Kravitz celebrate the past, break boundaries in the present creating a disruptive future. Iconic eyewear brand and rock legend collaborate to unveil new ray-ban reverse.

Ray-Ban teams up with renowned musician and style icon Lenny Kravitz for the latest Ray-Ban Reverse collection. Launched in 2023, Ray-Ban created a cutting-edge inverted lens design shifting from a traditional convex lens to a concave lens. Now, this disruptive design adds new colourways and joins forces with the Rock & Roll legend in a celebration of defying convention. The Ray-Ban x Lenny Kravitz capsule collection merges the brand’s most iconic shapes with Kravitz’s legendary persona in two special SKUs, + one limited-edition.

Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race, and class over the course of a three decade-plus musical career. Revelling in the soul, rock, and funk influences of the sixties and seventies, the writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has won four GRAMMY® Awards. On the heels of his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light out on May 24th, Lenny highlights the partnership wearing his capsule collection in his newest single video, “Human.”

“As a lifelong fan of Ray-Ban, their timeless style has always resonated with me. The Ray-Ban Reverse collaboration is a dream come true, allowing me to merge my love for music and fashion with such an iconic brand. It’s about breaking boundaries, embracing individuality, and seeing the world from a new perspective through those innovative lenses,” – Lenny Kravitz

Bringing both values of Ray-Ban and Lenny to the forefront, the collection was crafted with consideration for our planet by utilizing a palette of alternative materials such as: bio-nylon lenses with a 41% bio-based carbon content, bio-acetate frames with a 67% bio-based carbon content and 100% recycled polyester cleansing cloth and packaging. Finished with a high-performance anti-glare treatment, the lens is primed to reduce up to 70% of the reflections at wavelengths at which the eye is most sensitive.

“Our key values at Ray-Ban are authenticity, iconicity, being timeless and courageous. Tapping someone like Lenny Kravitz to be our first global ambassador felt like fate because he truly embodies these values. He’s award- winning, broken many boundaries, established himself outside of his music and has a true creative heart with no limits. Together we knew this was the ultimate synergy,” says, Ray-Ban Global VP Marketing.

This collaboration is more than just eyewear; it’s an anthem to innovation, a testament to pushing boundaries, and a celebration of individuality. Experience the revolution with Ray-Ban Reverse and Lenny Kravitz.

All Ray-Ban Reverse Collections including the Ray-Ban X Lenny Kravitz capsule collection can be purchased at all Ray-Ban Stores and Ray-Ban.com beginning March 14th and will be available throughout all owned and operated EssilorLuxottica wholesale channels starting from April 2nd. The Ray-Ban Reverse standard collection including colour additions start at €175. The Ray-Ban x Lenny Kravitz capsule collection start at €215 for the Black Aviator Reverse, Chrome Aviator Reverse at €235 and the limited-edition gold plated at €500. Special exclusives can be found at Sunglass Hut and Grand Vision banners.

Discover the Lenny Kravitz collection

Originally designed for U.S. pilots in 1937, the immortal aviator shape now stands as one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world with its classic straight top bar. Favoured for its fusion of quality, performance, comfort, and eternal style. Enter in the Ray Ban Reverse x Lenny Kravitz Collection, created with the inimitable artist, featuring a Black Aviator Reverse, Chrome Aviator Reverse and a limited-edition in Gold Plated Aviator. Each piece hosts a Lenny Kravitz signature etched on the left lens, with special packaging and a premium case both signed by Lenny Kravitz.

2024 Colour adds: Washed lenses

Embodying the vintage look and feel, the Ray-Ban Reverse collection adds several colourful washed lenses. This effect is achieved by lightly sanding the surface of the lens to fade the tint. The lenses slightly reveals your eyes while keeping the same technical features that made Reverse a solid product: UV light protection, back-side anti-reflection, bio-based lens material. Colour additions include: a Burgundy Washed Lens in a Gold Aviator Frame and a Blue Washed Lens in a Black Acetate Wayfarer Frame. A special Aviator made with rose-gold lenses and a silver frame will be available exclusively at Sunglass Hut.

ABOUT LENNY KRAVITZ

Lenny Kravitz was recently honoured with the “Music Icon Award” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and was also nominated as a 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12th, 2024 and was additionally recognized by the CFDA with their “Fashion Icon Award” for his role as not only one of rock’s most esteemed musicians, but also a major fashion influence.

In 2023, Kravitz debuted the anthemic “Road To Freedom,” a song he wrote, performed, and produced specifically for the much-buzzed-about Netflix film, Rustin . The track, which can be heard HERE, plays over the film’s end title credits. In conjunction with the release of the song, Kravitz secured a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song – Motion Picture”, a Critics Choice Award nomination for “Best Song”, and the Guild of Music Supervisors Award nomination for “Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film” for the soul-stirring anthem.

