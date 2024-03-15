TENNIS STAR TAYLOR FRITZ JOINS BOSS AS NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

Always strengthening its connection with the thrilling world of sports, BOSS is delighted to announce American professional tennis player Taylor Fritz as its latest Global Brand Ambassador. Beginning with his upcoming, highly anticipated return to his home tournament, Indian Wells, BOSS will dress Fritz on and off the court, including for all official events, red-carpet moments, and interviews.

“I’m excited to join the BOSS family. In both my tennis career and my personal life, I strive to deliver 110%, embrace new challenges, and stay true to myself – so I’m inspired by the brand’s values of living a self-determined life and ‘being your own BOSS,’” says Fritz of the new ambassadorship. “I look forward to bringing my best, most BOSS self to the court in sportswear that combines smart aesthetics with exciting, performance-driven features.”

Currently ranked as the number one US player, 26-year-old Fritz is one of the most exciting young players on the international tennis circuit. At Indian Wells, the tennis star will sport a stylish BOSS ensemble featuring a polo shirt and shorts, a coordinating headband and kit bag. Moreover, Fritz will support BOSS in numerous ongoing promotional activities, brand events, social media campaigns, and more.

“Taylor Fritz is a great personality on and off court, and he perfectly embodies our brand values. We are more than excited that he will be brand ambassador for BOSS over the coming years. With this collaboration, we are further expanding our commitment in tennis and strengthening the 24/7 lifestyle approach of BOSS. Taylor is currently the best American tennis player, and he will play a crucial role in engaging with our fans in North America, which is an important market for us, while inspiring our consumers worldwide,” says Daniel Grieder, CEO OF HUGO BOSS.

About Taylor Fritz:

TAYLOR FRITZ, the 26-year-old from San Diego, California, solidified his stature in the men’s game with a historic win at the Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open – his biggest title to date, and known to many as the 5th Grand Slam. Having become the first American to take the title since Andre Agassi more than 20 years ago, Taylor has since achieved a career-high ranking of World #5. Looking back, all the signs of greatness were there, as Taylor, a former World #1 ranked Junior, burst onto the pro scene at age 18 and became the second-fastest American ever to reach an ATP Tour Final (in just his third attempt). He then went on to become the youngest American since Andy Roddick to achieve the US #1 ranking. With the pure velocity of his strokes, his good looks, his dynamic game style, and his endearing soft-spoken nature, Taylor is capturing the hearts and attention of sports fans around the world. He continues to improve, fight for every point, and is a freight train heading for the world’s Top 3. Having added some major weapons to his game in recent months, Taylor has his sights set on becoming the first American since 2001 to win a Grand Slam title.

About BOSS and HUGO BOSS:

BOSS is made for bold, self-determined individuals who live life on their own terms, with passion, style, and purpose. Collections offer dynamic, modern designs for those that embrace who they are fully and unapologetically: as their own BOSS. The brand’s heritage tailoring, performance suiting, casualwear, denim, athleisure, and accessories cater to the style needs of the discerning consumer. Licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, and kidswear complete the brand. The world of BOSS can be experienced in over 400 own stores worldwide. BOSS is the core brand of HUGO BOSS, one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. The group offers collections in 132 countries at around 7,400 points of sale and online in 70 countries via hugoboss.com. With approximately 17,000 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 3.7 billion in the fiscal year 2022.

