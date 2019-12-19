Suzanne Rogers Presents Victoria Beckham

The fifth installment in the Suzanne Rogers Presents series saw Victoria Beckham take centre stage at the sold-out Toronto event in November. The luncheon featured Beckham’s SS20 collection, which guests could pre-order, and a conversation with Business of Fashion’s editor-at-large Tim Blanks. The event raised $725,000 for Camp Ooch, The Penelope Neuroblastoma Foundation and other children’s charities. “I want to thank Suzanne Rogers for inviting me to Toronto, and Sylvia Mantella, for organizing a truly memorable afternoon,” Beckham said in a statement. “It was a really special event for two incredible causes.”

