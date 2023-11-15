Sony Pictures Entertainment Celebrates Columbia Pictures’ 100th Anniversary in 2024

Sony Pictures Entertainment has unveiled the centennial logo for Columbia Pictures, ahead of its 100th year anniversary on January 10, 2024.

The timeless form of the Columbia Pictures historic “Lady with the Torch” iconography inspired the 100th year logo design. An enhanced glow to the torch symbolizes the celebration of a vibrant 100 years of Columbia Pictures’ rich history, which grew from humble beginnings to become one of the leading film studios, renowned for producing award-winning and trailblazing films that boldly reflected societal issues of the times. With the highest number of Academy Award Best Pictures wins, Columbia Pictures has entertained audiences for ten decades and continues to create cultural impact to this day.

“There is one thing that separates a major studio from all other content producers: history. At Columbia, that history is reflected in the countless cultural talismans created by thousands of people over now 100 years. All of us at Columbia are proud of that legacy and honoured to celebrate it,” said Tom Rothman, Chairman & CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group.

In honour of the anniversary, luxury publisher Assouline will release a commemorative book highlighting 100 iconic moments of Columbia Pictures, and the studio will host festival screenings, live concerts of prominent film scores, and debut curated home entertainment products celebrating the scope of the studio’s library. Additional details regarding the 100 Year Anniversary celebration will be revealed throughout the year.

Columbia Pictures was founded by brothers Harry and Jack Cohn and best friend Joe Brandt on January 10, 1924. After Frank Capra’s 1934 classic It Happened One Night swept the Oscars, Columbia Pictures established itself as an elite studio, responsible for numerous films from award-winners and timeless classics to pop-culture phenomena including: It Happened One Night, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, You Can’t Take it With You, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner, From Here to Eternity, On The Waterfront, Lawrence of Arabia, To Sir With Love, Funny Girl, Taxi Driver, Tootsie, The Karate Kid, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Men In Black, Ghostbusters, Boyz n the Hood, Groundhog Day, A League Of Their Own, The Social Network, Jumanji, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Little Women, Spider-Man, and many more.

For updates on Columbia Pictures’ 100th anniversary, visit www.columbiapictures100.ca