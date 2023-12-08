Celebrating 12 Years of Partnership

Canada Goose X OVO: Fusing two iconic Canadian brands

Two iconic Canadian brands, Canada Goose and Drake’s OVO have come together to celebrate 12 years of partnership with another limited-edition capsule, “Life at Night.”

Fusing the two Canadian brands’ motifs, the duo’s twelfth collaboration is all about function and performance. Gearing up for the cold winter climate, the latest release is a unisex collection that will keep us cosy. It consists of the iconic Chilliwack Bomber and a super-soft and reflective knit balaclava and scarf. OVO has reimagined Canada Goose’s core pieces in this latest Life at Night collection.

Essential for the cold weather, the bomber jacket is elevated with Canada Goose’s Performance Satin. The shorter bomber-length design places durability, warmth, mobility and versatility at the forefront. With an adjustable tunnel hood and stretch rib waistbands and cuffs, as well as two-way zippers and interior and exterior pockets, the jacket is fit for comfort and functionality.

The original silhouette was created with a nod to post-war bush pilots in Northern Canada. As for the knit balaclava and scarf, they are made with 100% biodegradable superfine merino wool from Italy for added softness, warmth and breathability. Each of the pieces is co-branded with the signature OVO owl emblem along with the Canada Goose moniker to give a prominent nod to the partnership.

Look out for the latest Canada Goose x OVO collection, which will be available in select stores and online at Canada Goose and OVO on Friday, December 8, 2023.

www.canadagoose.com

@canadagoose

us.octobersveryown.com

@octobersveryown