Dazzle on the Town During Your Next European City Break

As August quickly approaches, a statement ring becomes the quintessential accessory for your next European city break. Picture yourself enchanted by the romantic streets of Paris, uncovering the historic Via del Corso of Rome or embracing the vibrant boulevards of Barcelona, accompanied by a dazzling ring that boasts elegance and personal flair. Whether you’re savouring a cappuccino at a charming café or marvelling at timeless landmarks, a unique cocktail ring is more than an accessory — it’s a statement. A reflection of your unique style, making every moment a fashionable memory. Embrace the spirit of adventure and sophistication with these must-have travel companions.

Mara Hotung: Redefining Elegance with One-of-a-Kind Designs

Mara Hotung is celebrated for her exquisite, one-of-a-kind designs that redefine elegance. Each creation showcases unconventional gems, such as apatite and kyanite, masterfully complemented by accents of diamonds and sapphires. From uniquely evocative jewelry to whimsical animal pieces, Hotung’s artistry captures a sense of wonder and sophistication.

Her cocktail rings are a testament to her innovative approach, featuring vibrant peridot, tourmaline, tsavorite garnets and yellow sapphires. These pieces are not merely accessories but symbols of individuality and artistry, designed to captivate and enchant. Hotung’s work is a celebration of rare beauty and meticulous craftsmanship, making each piece a treasure to be cherished. Embrace the extraordinary with Mara Hotung’s unparalleled designs, where every gem tells a story of elegance and enchantment.

www.gemvoyager.com

77 Diamonds: Innovation Meets Tradition

77 Diamonds is Europe’s largest online diamond jeweler, boasting showrooms in London’s Mayfair, Frankfurt, Berlin, Zurich, Munich, Stockholm and Dubai. Specializing in engagement rings and bespoke pieces, 77 Diamonds seamlessly blends innovation with tradition.

Co-founders Vadim Weinig and Tobias Kormind established the company in 2005, at the dawn of online jewelry retail. Their pioneering spirit set the stage for a new era in diamond shopping. What sets 77 Diamonds apart is its unique offering of both natural and lab-grown diamonds, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

77 Diamonds’ statement rings are the epitome of versatile elegance, making them the perfect accessory for a seamless transition from day to night. Each piece reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship, ensuring that every ring is a timeless symbol of sophistication and style. Embrace the brilliance of 77 Diamonds and elevate your jewelry collection with their exquisite designs.

https://www.77diamonds.com/engagement-rings

Le Vian: A Legacy of Luxurious Craftsmanship

Since the 15th century, Le Vian has been a family-owned jewelry business, celebrated for its exquisite craftsmanship. In 1746, Nadir Shah, one of Persia’s most powerful rulers, entrusted the Le Vian family with safeguarding his collection of jewels, which included the famed Koh-I- Noor diamond. This rich heritage has cemented Le Vian’s reputation as a guardian of luxury and tradition.

Le Vian’s cocktail rings feature a dazzling assortment of gemstones, including watermelon tourmaline, peacock aquaprase and their trademarked chocolate diamonds. Each piece is a testament to their unparalleled artistry and innovative design. The vibrant hues and unique combinations of these gemstones create an enchanting allure, making Le Vian’s cocktail rings not just accessories, but statements of elegance and sophistication.

www.levian.com

From Mara Hotung’s innovative designs to 77 Diamonds’ blend of tradition and modernity and Le Vian’s legacy of luxurious craftsmanship, each brand offers a unique statement ring that elevates your style and adds a touch of sophistication to your European city break.