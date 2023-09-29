Boss: A Formula For Success

As part of the newly announced partnership, BOSS will dress Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso at official off-track events | Photo Courtesy of Hugo Boss

BOSS has named Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso to be its brand ambassador.

The collaboration with BOSS, which is part of the HUGO BOSS brand, is long term and will see the fashion label dress Alonso at official events, including red-carpet moments and interviews. Alonso will support BOSS via promotional campaigns, brand events and social media campaigns.

“Fernando Alonso is an icon on the racetrack and a great personality,” says Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS, in a statement from the brand. “Fernando neatly embodies what it means to be BOSS today: He has a strong sense of will, makes the right decisions and inspires people all around the world.”

As a double Formula One World Drivers’ Champion, multiple winner of the Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours Le Mans winner, Alonso has an impressive track record. With BOSS being the official partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team for over a year, the pairing makes sense. As part of that collaboration, the fashion brand developed a range of apparel and travelwear for drivers.

“I’ve long been a fan of BOSS, and I’m thrilled to take on this new role as an ambassador within the larger scope of their sponsorship of the Aston Martin F1 Team,” Alonso said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with the brand and representing what it means to be a true BOSS – both on and off the racetrack.”

The collaboration was celebrated with a BOSS-hosted party in Budapest along the bank of the Danube River. With over 300 people in attendance including local and international influencers, it was a fitting start to a lasting partnership.

It follows other collaborations with the BOSS brand, including a recent one with Porsche that saw the release of a collection of elevated athleisure and casual pieces.

