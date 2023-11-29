Luxury For Your Little Ones

Turning happiness into an everyday lifestyle.

Full of whimsical charm, Bonpoint combines fairy tales and imagination to bring children’s dreams to life and awaken happy memories for parents.

Following the tradition of the great fashion houses, Bonpoint has established a creation and production process where stylists, designers, pattern makers and cutters work in close collaboration.

Since 1975, Bonpoint has remained faithful to its exceptional expertise and core values: the precision of beauty, a passion for quality and meticulous attention to details and finishes.

Bonpoint is symbolized by two little cherries. This charming, instantly recognizable logo evokes the origin of the fashion house. Legend has it that all the family secrets were whispered at La Cerisaie, the founders’ home set among the cherry trees in Aix en Provence, France.

With more than 120 stores in over 25 countries, Bonpoint continues to embody the essence of French elegance.

Bonpoint expands its presence in Canada with the opening of its first Canadian Flagship boutique on Bloor Street West in Toronto. The boutique covers a total area of 1,833 square feet and houses the newborn, girl, boy, skincare and fragrance collections.

Behind the floor-to-ceiling windows lies the interior of the boutique, which reflects the Bonpoint Savoir Faire.

Designed with an updated, more modern concept, the new boutique has a charming atmosphere with a mix of antiques and vintage pieces and custom furniture all imported from France. The boutique flows through each category — baby, girl, boy and skincare and fragrance — in a light and airy two-tone colour palette of tonal whites and khaki grey. Enhanced by free-standing mid-century furniture, fun playful plush characters and cosy area rugs to conceptually induce the idea of a home away from home.

Upon entering the boutique, in the centre of the baby room, the glass sculpture “Rain Cloud,” by Parisian artist Elsa Blin, hangs from the ceiling. Lighted garland sculptures of the iconic cherry, a guitar and a star by Parisian artist Zoe Rumeau are warmly lit and hung individually throughout the boutique. Papier-mâché sculptures of a Rabbit and Rhinoceros by Elsa Dray-Farges are featured in the baby and boys’ sections, respectively. From the girls’ section, the ceremony collection stands out with custom-coloured “Italian Garden” wallpaper. Lastly, from the boys’ collection lies the expanded skincare and fragrance collection housed in three brass-framed sections.

At the time of opening, the Fall/Winter 2023 collection was on display. The window currently features the Noel collection.

Children’s luxury is all the rage lately, and bringing French luxury to the children’s market is where Bonpoint has found its niche. Creative and modern looks are achieved through timeless patterns and silhouettes, from smocked dresses to delicately embroidered sweaters: Bonpoint is sure to have your children dressed to impress.



151 Bloor Street West, Suite 101A

Toronto, ON, M5S 1S4