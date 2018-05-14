First-Class Fashion – Elegance with Mihailo Anušić

Always on the cutting edge of fashion, Mihano Momosa releases its 2018 bridal collection. Dolce talks with designer Mihailo Anušić to understand his inspiration, his style and how he creates these works of art.

Where did you receive your formal education?

I actually did not study design. I studied business at first, but while I was in college I was working as a stylist and did my internships at fashion companies. So I have acquired knowledge on my own, watching professionals doing their job and reading a lot of books. I was lucky enough to have an aunt who was a seamstress so I had a chance to learn all the techniques from her. But I have never stopped learning; education is a lifelong process, and each day I try to teach myself something new.

What do you love most about being a designer?

The freedom to express myself and to translate my feelings into something visible.

Where do you look for inspiration for your collection?

Everything could be a source of inspiration. Any experience, feeling, a person perhaps … Sometimes I just do − it is almost an impulse, it is part of my nature. So there is no single thing that provides inspiration; it is more of a need to create.

Tell us a bit about your family and how they supported you through your journey as a fashion designer.

I was blessed to have a very supportive family. They believed in me from the very beginning. My mother is my ideal of femininity, so she provided me with [a] deep understanding of women. My family made me who I am and I will be forever grateful to them.

Why do you think women love your collection?

I think they love the fact that I understand their need to express their femininity. The modern world is sometimes asking women to give up on their childhood dream, and I am trying to give them a chance to stay true to themselves, regardless of the circumstances.

Tell us about the bridal and the pre-fall collections.

With both collections I have tried to stay true to brand philosophy; I used simple cuts, pastel colours and the finest fabrics. The idea behind [these] collections was to provide maximum comfort and first-class esthetics. There is a lot of handwork involved, and I was trying to achieve timeless elegance.

Define elegance for us.

It’s all about personality. The clothes you are wearing should communicate who you really are, not what you own.

What era in fashion and design do you most gravitate toward?

None, actually. I try to live in the modern world, to understand the challenges that women are facing and create accordingly.

What has society lost over the years in fashion and what has it gained?

It gained a lot of freedom, for sure. It became accessible, and due to expansion of social media, everybody has a chance to present themselves. What it lost perhaps is a curation. I am not sure if that is a bad thing, as I believe that quality always finds its way.

Do you have a best friend? How would he/she describe you?

I have a group of childhood friends and they are like a family to me. I think that they would say that I am a dreamer.

Are you an optimist or pessimist?

An optimist, always.

Are there qualities that have helped you become successful?

Being a dreamer. At the beginning, it took a lot of courage to start a career in fashion, and if I did not have a dream, a clear vision, I don’t think that I would have [had] the strength to go on with it. There was too much risk involved.

What is one memory that you cherish?

It is a very intimate childhood memory.

What are some other luxury brands you gravitate toward because of the similarities between your brand and theirs?

I am trying to stay as independent as I can, so I prefer not to look up or compare myself to anyone. I wish to create my own world and express my individuality.

What is one thing our readers would not know about you?

That I am a very private person. I tend to spend my time with my friends, as friendship is really important to me. All my co-workers are my friends, and I am very careful when it comes to letting new people into my life.

