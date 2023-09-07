Milano Fashion Week: the latest trends and a fashion show open to all

In September, the global focus will be on an important much-anticipated event: for this edition the Milano Fashion Week Women’s returns to present the spring/summer 2024 collections. From September 19th to 25th

The roster boasts a line-up of mega fashion shows along with all the season’s new events that are making frontpage fashion news, such as Peter Hawkings’ debut collection for Tom Ford, and Sabato De Sarno’s for Gucci plus the fashion show event to celebrate Moschino’s 40th.

Fashion Week will be inaugurated on September 20th with the Iceberg show, and will wrap up on September 25th with Laura Biagiotti.

Don’t miss the Diesel fashion show that is accessible to all, not just industry insiders: just like last year, on the wish of the brand’s creative director Glenn Martens, the fashion house opens its catwalk show to the public. The date is at Scalo Farini on September 20th at 21:00.

www.cameramoda.it

@milanfashionweek