Toronto Public Library’s Biblio Bash 2024

The annual black-tie fundraiser Surpasses $1M Once Again In Support of unlocking and expanding vital Library services for newcomers to Canada.

Since the inception of the Biblio Bash fundraiser in 2017, it has raised over $5.3 million to support Toronto Public Library’s highest-priority needs and assist some of our city’s most vulnerable residents.

However, this year’s showing was particularly special not solely because of the glitz and glamour but because of its unprecedented numbers reached!

2024 IMPACT

$1,071,550 Raised to support the Toronto Public Library

Raised to support the Toronto Public Library 450 guests attended the Toronto Public Library

guests attended the Toronto Public Library 38 Notable authors

Notable authors $360,600 On-site fundraising

Among the prestigious authors who attended was Reetu Gupta, author of Auspicious: Embracing the Path Toward Courage, Conviction and Confidence. Gupta was an avid reader growing up and always dreamed of having her books on the shelves of the Toronto Public Library!

This year’s host was comedian, actor, and author Ali Hassan. Guests laughed wildly and bid madly as he helped TPLF achieve its fundraising goal while sharing his personal experience as a second-generation Canadian. His story beautifully resonated with guests as the Toronto Public Library serves as an essential resource for individuals and families who move to Canada and is often the very first place they connect with when they arrive. So much so, that significant funds were directed to the Toronto Public Library Foundation’s Newcomer Community Initiative, which will enable TPL to launch new welcome resources in 40 languages and expand critical outreach for newcomer programs and services.

Biblio Bash Co-Chairs, Claire MacNamara and Global News anchor Farah Nasser emphasized the fundraising priority and spoke to their family’s stories, “As the children of Irish and East African immigrants, this year’s fundraising area of focus is particularly close to our hearts. From language services to help finding employment, Toronto Public Library acts as a vital community hub, going far beyond book lending. The generosity of Biblio Bash attendees plays a critical role in supporting the resilience and courage of those who, just like our parents, immigrated to Canada in the hopes of building a better future for their families.”

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Biblio Bash 2024 Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Fitzrovia, Community Sponsor: The MacNamera Family, Author Host Sponsor: Bazil Developments, Cocktail Reception Sponsor: Mantella Corporation, Gala Sponsors: CIBC, Dream, Ralph Lauren, Airline Sponsor: Air Canada, Media Sponsor: Toronto Star.

Biblio Bash 2024 Committee: Farah Nasser & Claire MacNamara, Co-Chairs; Amanda Alvaro, Amanda Aquino, Justice Faith Betty, Amy Burstyn-Fritz, Aisha Champsi, Alison Fiorini, Jonathan Goldman, Jen Grant, Jane Halverson, Marissa Kassam, Krystal Koo, Lindsay Mattick, Claire McIntyre, Naomi Parness, Erika Rodrigues, Kate Schatzky, Carmen Steinberg, Victoria Webster, Vanessa Yeung.

whygive.tplfoundation.ca/biblio-bash

@tpl.foundation