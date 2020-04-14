Self quarantine with model Vaida in London Uk

Hello, Dolce, this is Vaida. I’m writing to you from London, U.K. Even though the U.K. officially went on top lockdown on March 23, I started isolating myself more than three weeks ago. The first days of social distancing were quite challenging. I am quite an active person, who will always think of a reason to leave her apartment, unless it is raining. For several days, I found myself diving into Netflix shows for hours and shovelling down anything I could find in my cupboard. Days passed, and I realized that spending every day as if it were a Sunday is not really for me. Lack of movement without the gym and zero human communication were slowly putting me into a “hibernation,” and I knew I would have to put an end to it. I would like to share my quarantine routine with readers.





Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

I usually get up between 8 and 9 a.m. I’ve been an absolute night owl for as long as I can remember; however, since I haven’t been going out lately and am trying to avoid post-midnight TV marathons, my regimen has adjusted. I start my day by having a black coffee with MCT oil and going through my email and social media accounts. When I feel fully awake, I put on some of my favourite music with a good rhythm and get to my workout. At first, I thought that without a gym I wouldn’t be able to keep exercising. However, after only a few minutes of research, I came across hundreds of home workout videos which are fun, effective and not exhausting. Every day, I try to choose a different playlist, cardio and groups of exercises to keep it interesting. So far, I haven’t missed the gym at all.After exercising for around 45 minutes, I usually have a greens smoothie with peanut butter for breakfast and change to casual wear. To keep my routine, even though I stay at home, I change my outfits every day. I keep them casual and comfy, but avoid staying in PJs all day. I keep my hair and makeup minimal, but it makes me feel more focused when I am touched up. Around noon, when my apartment has the brightest light, I usually dedicate time for content-creating. Whether it is making photos or videos, good light is very important. Also, it is the most productive part of the day for me, so it helps me to generate fresh ideas. Around 2 p.m., I have lunch and I like to call my family or friends via FaceTime. Social distancing really can lead to alienation, so it is important to communicate with one other.Even though modelling-wise, all work is completely shut down at the moment, and any planned jobs are postponed for an unlimited period, it is a great time to generate ideas on what can be done from home. Most brands, even if shops are closed, still sell their items online, so you can get products delivered to your home and create content without stepping out. Additionally, it is a good time to contact clients or companies you would like to work with in the future. Most of them are still less busy during the quarantine, so it is more likely to get noticed.

Finally, let’s not forget about self-care. If you leave this quarantine without any new skill or without getting fit or at least finishing a book, you never lacked time — you lack discipline. So, besides weekly hair masks and body scrubs, which now is a great time for, do something for your mind and soul. Write down ideas, make plans, learn to cook or “Marie KonDO” your wardrobe — whatever works for you. Just don’t get stuck: the busier we are, the quicker the quarantine will pass.