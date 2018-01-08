Oprah Winfrey is Being Backed for President after Golden Globes Speech

Oprah Winfrey received a standing ovation for her powerful speech as she picked up the Cecil B. deMille Award for outstanding contributions to the entertainment world at the Golden Globes, prompting many to urge her to run for office — and now her partner thinks it’s something she’s keen to do.

The first black woman to receive the honour, Winfrey’s speech spoke of current and storied issues prevalent today: of watching Sidney Poitier claim his historic Best Actor Oscar win in 1964; of the importance and power of the press “to navigate these complicated times”; of Recy Taylor, a black woman who was abducted on her way home from church and raped by six white men in Jim Crow Alabama, and who died a week ago; and of Rosa Parks, who Recy Taylor’s assault was reported to, and who decided to take a stand on the bus, a stand that represents the struggle for both racial and gender equality.

While a bevy of attendees wore black and many sported #TimeIsUp pins for support, Winfrey’s speech acted as the defining moment of the event. In it, Winfrey gave centre stage to the overall theme and message of the night: protesting sexual harassment and assault, along with inequality toward women in terms of their opportunities, recognition, wages and overall treatment.

Winfrey also won praise from tablemates Eva Longoria and Keith Urban, and received a strong reaction on Twitter, with John Stamos simply sharing the hashtag “#Oprah2020” — which became a trending topic.

Winfrey concluded her speech with a deafening blow, one that gives everyone hope for a brighter, more equal, inclusive and respectful future: “For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up … Their time is up!”

Whether Winfrey wants to run for president or not, her speech is a reminder of the type of hopeful, awe-inspiring oration we received from presidents of the past. It is no surprise that the public would clamour for someone who displays tact and morals, especially when that person is Oprah.

If she does decide to run, she has all the support she needs.

www.oprah.com