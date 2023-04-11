Christian Louboutin: The 30th Anniversary of the Red Sole

The French designer, whose signature red soles have catapulted his glamorous creation into the highest strata of luxury footwear.

Welcome to the House that never sleeps (creatively speaking, at least)! From new releases and must-have exclusives to store openings, exciting collaborations and more, there is never a dull moment at Christian Louboutin, and there is no more famous red soles in the world than Christian Louboutin’s, that is immediately recognizable.

Christian Louboutin is one of the world’s most well-known shoe designers and the red soles of his designs have become synonymous with luxury and celebrity, now selling over one million pairs of shoes a year. Thirty years ago, Christian Louboutin was put on the fashion map with his newly opened boutique in central Paris; his red- soled shoes, handcrafted in Italy, were soon taken up by Hollywood actresses and Paris’s fashion establishment. The designer believed that his shoes have the ability to “make a woman look sexy, beautiful, to make her legs as long as [he] can.” Playful, imaginative and intrinsically Parisian, buyers soon flew from all over the world, and red flashes took over the red carpets.

When it comes to putting on a show, Louboutin remains the unparalleled showman, and, true to form, his Women’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection is shaping up to be a show to remember!

Becoming the House’s signature over the last three decades, Christian Louboutin celebrates 30 years of the red sole at Paris Fashion Week, with a performance choreographed by Sadeck Berrabah, featuring the Neodance Academy.

Following the success of the first and second Loubi Show, the star-studded Louboutin returns with his third Loubi Show, taking place in Paris at the Opéra Comique, one of the oldest theatrical musical institutions in France and part of the six official National Theatres.

A celebration of all the creativity, charisma and exquisite craftsmanship that Andalusia has to offer, the Maison’s annual limited-edition cabas offering, developed in collaboration with the inimitable Rossy de Palma, kicks off the season with a resounding Olé!, inspired by the region’s rich culture and tradition.

The choreographer, accompanied by 50 dancers, took to the stage wearing black and white Astribottas knee-high boots, exclusively made for the show, introduced a new vision of dance called ‘tutting’, an interpretive style involving intricate movements of the body and hands in geometric shapes, performed in synchronized harmony. The stage was entirely covered with reflective material, creating an optical illusion of infinite red soles, which is the Maison’s most iconic symbol.

After the show, Louboutin unveiled the Fall/ Winter 2023 collection within the grand historical ballroom of the Opéra Comique. The collection was displayed on two metallic red towers and two circular alcoves, which paid tribute to the design of the iconic building.

The Loubi Show III treated guests to an upbeat performance choreographed by Sadeck Berrabah and live musical acts to present the Women’s Fall/ Winter 2023 collection and celebrate 30 years of the red sole. The red sole embodies freedom and independence, which today is so synonymous with the designer’s spirit. Louboutin’s passionate curiosity has never stopped thriving, incorporating the signature red sole into all his designs.

