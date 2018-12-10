Objects of Desire
Do you crave to be in sight and in everyone’s mind? Then you’ll enjoy our selection of holiday inspired must-haves.
1. PAOLO SEBASTIAN
Be adorned in chic couture with Paolo Sebastian’s latest in sensible, innocent wardrobe and design.
www.paolosebastian.com
2. ANNOUSHKA
A rustic look is in and currently on-trend with designs made by Annoushka.
global.annoushka.com
3. LOVE IN BLOOM
Beauty held within the heart. Literally. Put heart in your décor each and every time.
www.seletti.it
4. ZILLI HOME
Turn your house into a home with Zilli Home furnishings and decorations
www.zillihome.com
5. KYLIE COSMETICS
Keeping up with beauty and fashion is something that can be accomplished with Kylie Cosmetics.
www.kyliecosmetics.com
6. VITANTONIO
Impress your guests and yourself with the ease of use from Vitantonio products and accessories.
www.vitantonioproducts.com
7. VEUVE CLICQUOT
There’s never a wrong time to celebrate; you should do so with Veuve Clicquot champagne.
www.veuveclicquot.com
8. TIFFANY
Look great, smell fabulous and be part of the it crowds with Tiffany and Co.’s Diamond perfume.
www.thebay.com
9. 11 RAVENS
With 11 Ravens’ customization, you are in control of the design, making for extraordinary gifts.
www.11ravens.com
10. FRED SEGAL
Collect and impress with items that make every fashion statement from the luxurious Fred Segal stores.
www.fredsegal.com
11. VALENTE
Make and cherish specially crafted memories from the fine jewelery that can be found at Valente Jewellers
valentejewellers.com
12. HÔTEL PLAZA ATHÉNÉE
When in Paris, do as the French do. That would include staying at the gorgeously constructed Hôtel Plaza Athénée.
www.dorchestercollection.com
13. NICOLAS FEUILLATTE
Whether you fancy a reserved or specialty bottle, you can find some of the best champagnes at Nicolas Feuillatte.
www.nicolas-feuillatte.com
14. CORBETT LIGHTING
Spark your imagination and glisten with creativity with lighting designs made by Corbett Lighting.
www.corbettlighting.com
15. CORUM
Step in style while you are stepping in time with the gorgeously industrial timepieces made by Corum.
www.corum-watches.com
16.DAVID WEBB
Are you adventurous? How about stylish? Adventure into new fashion with jewelry designs by David Webb.
www.davidwebb.com
17. LEGEND
Be trendy. Be fashionable. Be legendary. Enter a new world of luxury with artisanal electronic accessories.
www.legend-helsinki.com