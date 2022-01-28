Moët Hennessy Redefining the Workplace

At the heart of Paris lies Moët Hennessy, who recently established its French headquarters above the magnificent Grande Épicerie de Paris on the upper floor of Le Bon Marché, a pioneering department store, founded in 1838, which now sells luxury goods. The Grande Épicerie de Paris is a historic building and is a place filled with an exquisite food emporium on the ground floor. The building (including Le Bon Marché), which is owned by Moët Hennessy’s parent company, LVMH, provides a space for the multinational conglomerate at this historic location.

The image and the use of the new space was very important to the company when undergoing the design process. Three keywords that were kept in mind during this renovation for the BarbaritoBancel agency were enthusiasm, curiosity and pleasure. This mantra helped guide the architectural agency design the space for the Moët Hennessy groups. BarbaritoBancel has more than 10 years of experience in architecture. They are known for pushing the boundaries with innovative designs, while incorporating timeless beauty, light and human encounters. Some notable work they have done is creating a studio for Dior in 2011. For this project, BarbaritoBancel developed a thorough holistic design plan to create a one-of-a-kind, tailor-made and aesthetically pleasing workplace to fulfill the needs of Moët Hennessy’s staff members.

With more than 10,000 square metres of space, the Moët Hennessy group will be surrounded in an inviting new space to think creatively for the brand. The project needed to reflect Moët Hennessy’s core values, such as vision, creativity, innovation, excellence, entrepreneurial spirit and to be committed to positive impacts. The project also needed to enhance the area’s Art Deco heritage, embody the Moët Hennessy group’s development strategy, design sustainably and transform the company into a contemporary workspace, including the idea of teleworking. The aim of this project was to create a distinctive, unique space to benefit the employees’ well-being and hope to propel motivation among them. The transformation of this new space can be seen only as a step in a new direction, as the company is mentally morphing into a new idea of what a workplace looks like.

Considering the events occurring in the world, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many employees at all different companies to work from home, Moët Hennessy’s new work environment is presented in an appropriate time period. Throughout the design process, Moët Hennessy recognized the importance of pleasure, well-being and relationships among staff members in order to promote a positive performance and success for the company. Through this newly designed space, it is evident that the company designed a contemporary work environment to help its employees feel like they are at home. The company also believes that “‘productive work’ becomes a ‘place to live’.” By creating a home away from home, the company wants to ensure a place of empathy, personal growth, sharing and confidence for staff. To Moët Hennessy, not only does its office need to look visually appealing, but it also needs to feel appealing for employees and visitors alike. It is important to note that today’s workspaces are able to create a place similar to anyone’s home. It is the “new” contemporary, and, with the presence of virtual and digital technology, these are new requirements that architecture must fulfill. As a large company, Moët Hennessy notices the change in society and has adapted its office to not only benefit their employees but also to benefit the business as a whole.

The notion of the art of living and the art of tasting, authenticity, the mindset of a festive spirit, attention to detail, the pleasure of celebrating and excellence in craftsmanship is what makes this new workplace unique. The company’s own values are its own source of inspiration. With this articulate design, there is a right amount of balance between individual and shared spaces. Features, such as airy open spaces, parquet floors, chandeliers, iconography, handmade rugs, bold accent pieces, rooms to socialize in, such as a bar area, soundproof rooms, views of the Parisian skyline and a balcony overlooking the department store’s inner courtyard, are what will help drive employees’ motivation to work hard while in a comfortable environment. This project was ultimately an “architectural, human and entrepreneurial adventure” for the BarbaritoBancel agency. With the right methods, they were able to create a fulfilling architectural masterpiece for the Moët Hennessy group and its staff.

