Forestis: Tyrolean Hideaway

FORESTIS is the perfect Alpine retreat and spa for rejuvenation and mindfulness.

Following the past three years, we all need a sanctuary more than ever. That place of healing, peace and harmony can be found high in the Tyrolean Alps at FORESTIS, a new luxury retreat and spa meant to rejuvenate and invigorate the body, mind, soul … and palate.

The FORESTIS retreat is located 1,800 metres above sea level in the Plose mountains above Brixen, Italy, at eye level with the UNESCO World Natural Heritage Dolomites in a densely wooded area. The area’s outstanding natural characteristics had already prompted the Austrian monarchy to establish a tuberculosis sanatorium on the site in 1912 because of its healthy environment. The location enjoys the extraordinary pure Plose spring water, fresh mountain air and many sunny days and a mild climate where Adriatic currents meet northern air, adding to the health and well- being of its visitors.

FORESTIS offers 62 suites and rooms, all of which face the sun and provide a healing environment in keeping with the retreat’s original philosophy. Four elements that contribute to health — spring water, air, sun and climate — are represented by the interior design and architecture by incorporating generous quantities of natural materials. Stone is a central material, and the suites’ walls and ceilings are made of untreated spruce. Large glass windows throughout offer natural lighting and spectacular views of the Dolomites. Indeed, natural materials are in harmony both inside and outside of FORESTIS, just like in nature itself.

FORESTIS has been designed by Asaggio, founded in 2012 by Gian Marco Giovanoli and Armin Sader, who met during their joint studies in Innsbruck and Florence. The architecture studio’s philosophy is based on the concept that the individual should be at the centre of each project.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At FORESTIS, the individual is very much at the centre of not only the retreat, but also the surrounding forest. Careful handling of the landscape was the premise for the construction of three tree-like towers featuring clean and linear architectural forms. With that same respect, the connecting corridors and areas such as the restaurant and spa were brought underground. In the century-old main manor house, certain elements, including its coffered ceilings and windows, were not permitted to be changed. The wood of the façade also remains unchanged to reflect the history of the building.

The site and its potential for hospitality and healing was discovered by Alois Hinteregger, a prominent figure in South Tyrolean tourism. As a child, he dreamt of having an exceptional hotel in the mountain pastures, and he has now handed over the realization of his dream to his son Stefan and Stefan’s wife, Teresa. As hosts, Stefan and Teresa have fulfilled their own long- cherished dream influenced by their considerable international experience in hospitality. Together with their attentive team, they are hosts who live with a mindfulness directed both toward people and nature.

“THE COMBINATION OF THE FOUR NATURAL ELEMENTS WITH TASTEFUL ARCHITECTURE HAS CREATED SOMETHING PROFOUND IN THIS PLACE.”

Guests at FORESTIS enjoy a full range of luxurious accommodations that embrace and engage the natural surroundings, and include one-bedroom rooms, one-bedrooms with lounge areas, a tower suite and a spectacular 200-square- metre rooftop penthouse complete with pool.

The FORESTIS Spa is a retreat unlike any other, following the example of the Celts and their natural doctrine by combining four elements of nature with four trees: mountain pine, spruce, larch and stone pine.

The Wyda Room at the spa pays homage to Wyda, the yoga of the Celts. Millennia-old energy exercises are practiced here, and the room is furnished with local materials — wood, glass, stone and fabrics — which combine to act upon each other as energy fields.

Spa treatments at FORESTIS are signature treatments that are preceded by a conversation with a therapist to determine individual needs. The treatments are based on the principle of the four trees, the four healing woods, the four healing stones and the four tree frequencies.

The alpine location of FORESTIS offers ideal conditions for maintaining health, strengthening the constitution and recuperating, in accordance with preventive and high-altitude medicine. Guests find the location and energy of FORESTIS have a positive effect on the body, and holistic regeneration soon follows. The spa also features silence rooms, multiple treatment rooms, a fully equipped fitness room and an indoor and outdoor pool by which to enjoy the mountain air and forever views.

To complete the experience is exquisite dining in a stepped restaurant to ensure privacy for each table. Nature and local farmers supply the restaurant’s food, which the chef prepares to perfection, honouring old-world traditions married with the creativity of modern cooking.

Here, Executive Chef Ronald Lamprecht expresses his philosophy and his love for the forests in the most delicious way.

In every way, FORESTIS is the perfect retreat for the mind, body and soul, offering harmony, healing and rejuvenation in an Alpine hideaway.

www.forestis.it

@forestis.dolomites